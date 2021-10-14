WhatsApp has introduced end-to-end encrypted backups for both iOS and Android users globally. As per the messaging platform, this will add another optional layer of protection to iCloud and Google Drive accounts. Also Read - Facebook's FB Gaming Press Start virtual event announced: First ever event for gamers in India

As per a statement by WhatsApp, "This feature will provide people with more privacy and security for their digital conversations, and that's a responsibility that we don't take lightly. Given this, we are rolling this out slowly to ensure a consistent and reliable user experience for people on iOS and Android around the world."

How to enable end-to-end encrypted backup

To ensure the extra layer of safety, you need to turn on the end-to-end encrypted backup feature. All you need to do is, go to Settings> Chats> Chat Backups > End-to-End Encrypted Backup.

Post this, select “Continue” and follow the instructions to generate a password. Tap on “Complete” and wait for the app to take your end-to-end encrypted backup ready. Make sure that the device is kept on charging until the backup is ready.

Users will be able to secure these backed-up chats by a password or a 64-digit encryption key. WhatsApp mentions that if a user loses WhatsApp chats, forgets a password or key, they will not be able to restore the backup. The app can’t reset your password or restore a backup. Users can also turn off the backup via this password or PIN.

WhatsApp ensures that if a user chooses to back up their chat history with end-to-end encryption, it will be accessible to them only. Even, WhatsApp will not be able to get access to these chats. According to the company, “Neither WhatsApp nor the backup service provider (like Apple) will be able to access their end-to-end encryption key or their end-to-end encrypted backup.”

The new feature was announced by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook tonight.