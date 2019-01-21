comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp expands message forwarding limit globally, aims to fight fake news
News

WhatsApp expands message forwarding limit globally, aims to fight fake news

News

The company had already rolled out the feature in the Indian market last year to fight the fake news problem.

  • Published: January 21, 2019 6:08 PM IST
WhatsApp

WhatsApp announced that it is updating the forward limits for its users across the globe. According to the revised limits, any WhatsApp user can only forward a message to five contacts at any given time. This is a likely attempt to fight the problem of increasing fake news where people are sharing incorrect and false information with friends and family in their contact list. As part of the announcement, the company added that this will ensure that people use the platform primarily for private messaging between close friends.

The company had already rolled out the feature in the Indian market last year to fight the fake news problem what resulted in violence. It also added that WhatsApp has “been careful to try and keep” the feeling of intimacy on the platform with the new forward limit. It is worth noting that this is not a new development and the company already made the announced about a test back in July last year. Almost half a year later, now the company is formally rolling out the feature to all WhatsApp users across the Globe. The company wants to remind the public about the steps that it has taken to fight the problem.

Watch: Honor 10 Lite First Look

Fake news is likely to play a major role in India as the General Elections are scheduled to take place in the first half of the year. In addition to this feature, the company has already introduced a number of changes to the platform to fight fake news. According to the company, WhatsApp has already introduced a feature that would label forwarded messages to indicate that they have been sent as “forwards” from any other conversation.

WhatsApp beats Facebook in popularity: App Annie

Also Read

WhatsApp beats Facebook in popularity: App Annie

The company has also removed the quick forward shortcut that it introduced in the app to making message forwards easier. Along with this, the company has also been working on flagging suspicious links so what users are warned about any malicious link before they open it on WhatsApp.

  • Published Date: January 21, 2019 6:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
WhatsApp expands message forwarding limit globally, aims to fight fake news
thumb-img
News
BSNL debuts Rs 899 prepaid plan
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG partners with Intel to bring Highlight Clip Challenge
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy A8s FE with gradient color scheme launching next month

Most Popular

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

WhatsApp expands message forwarding limit globally, aims to fight fake news

15 fake GPS apps reportedly spotted on Google Play Store with over 50 million downloads

After Vodafone and Reliance Jio, Airtel debuts yearly prepaid plan

Xiaomi Redmi 6 MIUI 10.2.2.0 stable update starts rolling out

Vivo NEX Dual Display DeMarcus Cousins Edition teased

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp expands message forwarding limit globally, aims to fight fake news

News

WhatsApp expands message forwarding limit globally, aims to fight fake news
Mukesh Ambani supports data localization plan

News

Mukesh Ambani supports data localization plan
LG V40 ThinQ vs OnePlus 6T vs Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Vivo Nex

News

LG V40 ThinQ vs OnePlus 6T vs Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Vivo Nex
Samsung to stop local production of Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9 in India: Report

News

Samsung to stop local production of Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9 in India: Report
LG V40 ThinQ launched in India for Rs 49,990; now available on Amazon

News

LG V40 ThinQ launched in India for Rs 49,990; now available on Amazon

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A8s FE ग्रेडिएंट कलर स्कीम के साथ अगले महीने होगा लॉन्च

Tata Docomo ने पेश किया 165 रुपये का प्रीपेड प्लान, कॉल के साथ मिल रहा है डाटा बेनिफिट

सैमसंग Galaxy S10 गीकबेंच पर Exynos 9820 SoC के साथ हुआ स्पॉट, जानें फीचर्स

सैमसंग Galaxy M20 की तस्वीर ऑनलाइन हुई लीक, दिखाई दिया ड्यूल कैमरा और फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर

Vivo V11 के लिए जल्द रिलीज हो सकता है एंड्रॉइड 9 पाई, बेंचमार्किंग वेबसाइट पर हुआ स्पॉट

News

WhatsApp expands message forwarding limit globally, aims to fight fake news
News
WhatsApp expands message forwarding limit globally, aims to fight fake news
15 fake GPS apps reportedly spotted on Google Play Store with over 50 million downloads

News

15 fake GPS apps reportedly spotted on Google Play Store with over 50 million downloads
After Vodafone and Reliance Jio, Airtel debuts yearly prepaid plan

News

After Vodafone and Reliance Jio, Airtel debuts yearly prepaid plan
Xiaomi Redmi 6 MIUI 10.2.2.0 stable update starts rolling out

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6 MIUI 10.2.2.0 stable update starts rolling out
Vivo NEX Dual Display DeMarcus Cousins Edition teased

News

Vivo NEX Dual Display DeMarcus Cousins Edition teased