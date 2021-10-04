Why is WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram not working in India

Facebook services are down globally including in India. These services include WhatsApp, the main Facebook app, Instagram, Oculus and also Messenger. It has been over an hour that these services are down worldwide. Also Read - WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger down worldwide: Facebook apologises, fix coming soon

While the exact reason is not known yet, we believe there are some issues on the server side. Commenting on the massive outage, the social media giant said, "We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience."

The messaging platform also released an official statement that stated, “We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience!”

The photo-sharing app Instagram also shared an official statement on the massive outage globally. The official statement noted, “Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we’re on it! #instagramdown.”

Neither Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram or Messenger have revealed when these platforms will start working again. So, we will need to wait for more updates from these platforms.

Meanwhile, users have flocked to Twitter and messaging apps like Signal, iMessage and others to connect with friends and family members.

