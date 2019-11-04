comscore WhatsApp feature leak; to start streaming trailer videos from Netflix
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp feature leak; will soon let you watch Netflix videos within the app
News

WhatsApp feature leak; will soon let you watch Netflix videos within the app

News

If a new report is to be believed, WhatsApp will soon let you watch Netflix trailers without leaving the app. This is similar to what is on offer for Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube videos.

  • Published: November 4, 2019 10:56 AM IST
netflix-india-stock-image

WhatsApp is reportedly getting a new feature that will come as a boon to those who enjoy streaming videos online. Especially those who watch a lot of videos on Netflix. An upcoming WhatsApp feature will reportedly let users watch Netflix videos without needing to leave the app.

This upcoming WhatsApp feature was spotted by WABetaInfo on the latest iOS beta app. The report says that Netflix trailers are playing directly within WhatsApp. In other words, when a user shares a trailer of a Netflix show or movie, an iOS user will be able to play it in a picture-in-picture format. You will no longer need to click on a link to head over to the Netflix app to watch the shared video.

This functionality is similar to what WhatsApp offers for platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. As mentioned, this feature is being tested on the iOS platform. If you’re a part of the beta program, you will need to update to the latest version to see this feature.

There is no word on when it could roll out for Android users. There’s also no word on whether WhatsApp is testing similar functionalities for other video platforms like Amazon Prime Video or Hotstar.

Speaking of upcoming features, WhatsApp is also working on bringing in the long-rumored dark mode to its app. As per reports, the iOS app is likely to get two types of dark themes for users to choose. The first includes very dark colors for the table and cell background. The second is likely to use soft dark colors for both table and cell background.

Recently, WhatsApp also introduced fingerprint lock support for its Android users. This biometric authentication will offer users extra security to prevent others from reading their messages. It is worth noting that this feature first rolled out on iOS with support for Touch ID and Face ID.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 4, 2019 10:56 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

1More portable Bluetooth speaker launched in India for Rs 6,499: Check features

Samsung Galaxy S11 to feature next-gen 108MP sensor

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition now available via open sale in India: Price, features

Facebook introduces new logo to differentiate it from its other brands

Google Pixel 2, 3, 4, Essential Phone getting new update

How to use Air Triggers on Asus ROG Phone 2

Top smartphones to launch in November 2019

Xiaomi MIUI 11 Top Features

MIUI 11 released: A look at top features

PUBG Mobile Payload Mode

Related Topics

Related Stories

Facebook introduces new logo to differentiate it from its other brands

News

Facebook introduces new logo to differentiate it from its other brands
MeitY finds gaps in WhatsApp reply on spyware issue

News

MeitY finds gaps in WhatsApp reply on spyware issue
WhatsApp to start streaming trailer videos from Netflix

News

WhatsApp to start streaming trailer videos from Netflix
Instagram wants to be a shopping platform and tap into creators

News

Instagram wants to be a shopping platform and tap into creators
WhatsApp responds to government's strong privacy statement: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp responds to government's strong privacy statement: All you need to know

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition स्मार्टफोन आज से ओपन सेल के जरिए उपलब्ध

Xiaomi Mi Watch लॉन्च से पहले रिटेल स्टोर पर हुई लिस्ट, कीमत का हुआ खुलासा

Flipkart पर शुरू हुई Realme Days Sale, इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है शानदार डील्स

Nokia 2.3 जल्द इन 3 कलर वेरिएंट के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro स्मार्टफोन, Mi TV 5‌ स्मार्ट टीवी और Xiaomi Mi वॉच आज होगी लॉन्च

News

1More portable Bluetooth speaker launched in India for Rs 6,499: Check features
News
1More portable Bluetooth speaker launched in India for Rs 6,499: Check features
Samsung Galaxy S11 to feature next-gen 108MP sensor

News

Samsung Galaxy S11 to feature next-gen 108MP sensor
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition now available via open sale in India: Price, features

News

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition now available via open sale in India: Price, features
Facebook introduces new logo to differentiate it from its other brands

News

Facebook introduces new logo to differentiate it from its other brands
Google Pixel 2, 3, 4, Essential Phone getting new update

News

Google Pixel 2, 3, 4, Essential Phone getting new update