WhatsApp is reportedly getting a new feature that will come as a boon to those who enjoy streaming videos online. Especially those who watch a lot of videos on Netflix. An upcoming WhatsApp feature will reportedly let users watch Netflix videos without needing to leave the app.

This upcoming WhatsApp feature was spotted by WABetaInfo on the latest iOS beta app. The report says that Netflix trailers are playing directly within WhatsApp. In other words, when a user shares a trailer of a Netflix show or movie, an iOS user will be able to play it in a picture-in-picture format. You will no longer need to click on a link to head over to the Netflix app to watch the shared video.

This functionality is similar to what WhatsApp offers for platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. As mentioned, this feature is being tested on the iOS platform. If you’re a part of the beta program, you will need to update to the latest version to see this feature.

There is no word on when it could roll out for Android users. There’s also no word on whether WhatsApp is testing similar functionalities for other video platforms like Amazon Prime Video or Hotstar.

Speaking of upcoming features, WhatsApp is also working on bringing in the long-rumored dark mode to its app. As per reports, the iOS app is likely to get two types of dark themes for users to choose. The first includes very dark colors for the table and cell background. The second is likely to use soft dark colors for both table and cell background.

Recently, WhatsApp also introduced fingerprint lock support for its Android users. This biometric authentication will offer users extra security to prevent others from reading their messages. It is worth noting that this feature first rolled out on iOS with support for Touch ID and Face ID.