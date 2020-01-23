comscore WhatsApp improves animated stickers and delete messages | BGR India
WhatsApp features update: Improved animated stickers and delete messages in the pipeline

Just a day after rolling out the much anticipated Dark mode theme, WhatsApp developers have rolled out a new update. Check out all the details here.

  • Published: January 23, 2020 12:20 PM IST
WhatsApp

(Photo credit: Pixabay)

It seems like WhatsApp developers are really not taking any break between rolling out new updates. Most of these updates come with slight tweaks and improvements to a number of incomplete, upcoming features. Just a day after rolling out the much anticipated Dark mode theme, developers have rolled out a new update. Similar to most updates, this new update comes with a number of new improvements to incomplete features. These features include the rumored animated sticker support and the current delete messages feature. Before we dig into the changes seen in the app features, let’s talk about the update. This update brings the Android version to 2.20.14.

WhatsApp feature updates; details

According to a report from WABetaInfo, the latest update bring some changes to the way some unreleased features function. The first change that the report mentions is improvements done in the upcoming animated stickers feature. As previously reported, the company is working on adding support for animated stickers in the app. This is similar to what Telegram launched last year. The report noted that this feature is not publically available in the latest version. This update brings improvements to the precise time when a sticker pack animates. The company has also added a play icon next to the name of the sticker pack.

Watch: Realme UI New Features

The new play icon allows users to check the animations of the pack before downloading it. WhatsApp has not shared any timeline of launching this feature to the public. Next up, the company has also been working on introducing automatically deleted messages. As part of the update, the company added a new “Delete messages” section that showcases the status of the feature in group chats.

WhatsApp Dark mode is finally available for Beta users; Here is how it looks

Also Read

WhatsApp Dark mode is finally available for Beta users; Here is how it looks

WhatsApp recently added a new feature that allows iOS users to register the WhatsApp account on a new iOS device. This feature only works in the iOS user ahs enabled iCloud Keychain on their account. Following the suit, the company has added a similar feature on Android called “Account Transfer”. This uses official Google API allowing users to transfer WhatsApp data on a new smartphone without the need of registration.

  Published Date: January 23, 2020 12:20 PM IST

