comscore WhatsApp fights misinformation around Coronavirus | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp fights misinformation around Coronavirus with option to verify forwarded messages: Here is how
News

WhatsApp fights misinformation around Coronavirus with option to verify forwarded messages: Here is how

News

WhatsApp is testing a new feature where users will be able to verify forwarded messages. The feature is a clever implementation during these uncertain times.

  • Updated: March 24, 2020 4:42 PM IST
whatsapp misinformation fix

Photo: Shrinivas G/Twitter

WhatsApp has become the biggest pain point in Facebook’s fight against misinformation. As the world continues to battle Coronavirus, WhatsApp has become the platform for spread of false information. While Facebook has been blamed for not doing enough, WhatsApp seems to be working on a fix. The social messaging platform has reportedly begun testing a new feature that allows users to verify the contents of forwarded messages received by them.

Related Stories


In fact, WhatsApp wants to make it possible with a couple of taps. The new feature reportedly appears in the form of a magnifying glass button right next to messages that have been forwarded many times. According to Mumbai Mirror, WhatsApp will let users check the contents of the message for suspected factual inaccuracies. It will also determine whether it is fake news. The feature has reportedly been rolled out over the weekend to beta users.

Once the user taps the magnifying glass button, WhatsApp displays a pop-up message. “Would you like to search this on the web? This will upload the message to Google,” it reads. The user can either tap on the “Search Web” button or cancel. The feature was first spotted by Twitter user Shrinivas G, who tweeted how it works. When a user taps on “Search Web” option, there is a possibility that reports debunking fake news will be indexed on top.

“We are working on new features to help empower users to find out more information about the messages they receive that have been forwarded many times. This featuring is currently in testing, and we look forward to rolling it out in the near future,” a WhatsApp representative told Mirror on Sunday.

WhatsApp creates an information hub to fight coronavirus fake news; sets a $1 million grant

Also Read

WhatsApp creates an information hub to fight coronavirus fake news; sets a $1 million grant

So far, thirty states and union territories have announced a complete lockdown across 548 districts. In 58 districts across three states, the lockdown is partial. Because of lockdown, WhatsApp has become the primary means for people to connect with friends and family. It has also become the medium through which they got all the information. As a result, it becomes paramount to weed out misinformation. After creating an information hub, WhatsApp is taking the first big step at combating spread of false information on the platform.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 24, 2020 4:16 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 24, 2020 4:42 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp fights misinformation around Coronavirus
News
WhatsApp fights misinformation around Coronavirus
Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended till June 30

News

Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended till June 30

Redmi Smart TV Max with 98-inch 4K panel launched: Price, features

Smart TVs

Redmi Smart TV Max with 98-inch 4K panel launched: Price, features

PUBG turns three, announces free skins, plans for future maps and content

Gaming

PUBG turns three, announces free skins, plans for future maps and content

Nokia Smart TV with 43-inch panel and JBL speakers launching soon

Smart TVs

Nokia Smart TV with 43-inch panel and JBL speakers launching soon

Most Popular

Oppo Enco Free Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

Mi Dual Driver Earphones Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

WhatsApp fights misinformation around Coronavirus

Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended till June 30

Instagram adds 'Stay Home' sticker to promote social distancing

Xiaomi debuts two new ecosystem products

Redmi K30 Pro with 5G launched: Price, features

How to use Monster touch buttons on IQOO 3

BGR India Giveaway

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Camera comparison

IQOO 3 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X50 Pro: Camera Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp fights misinformation around Coronavirus

News

WhatsApp fights misinformation around Coronavirus
Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended till June 30

News

Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended till June 30
Instagram adds 'Stay Home' sticker to promote social distancing

News

Instagram adds 'Stay Home' sticker to promote social distancing
How to change Zoom background during video conferences

How To

How to change Zoom background during video conferences
Coronavirus: Telecom operators urge free access to critical sites

Telecom

Coronavirus: Telecom operators urge free access to critical sites

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi ने लॉन्च किया 'टेबल टेनिस' के साइज का टीवी, जानिए क्या है इसकी कीमत

Xiaomi ने अब तक किए Redmi K20 सीरीज के 5 मिलियन यूनिट सेल

Coronavirus को लेकर Instagram ने उठाया कदम, इस तरह से कर सकते हैं लोगों को जागरूक

Samsung Galaxy M51 की तस्वीर हुई लीक, जानिए क्या हो सकते हैं इसके फीचर

Redmi K30 Pro स्मार्टफोन कई सारे फीचर्स के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

News

WhatsApp fights misinformation around Coronavirus
News
WhatsApp fights misinformation around Coronavirus
Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended till June 30

News

Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended till June 30
Instagram adds 'Stay Home' sticker to promote social distancing

News

Instagram adds 'Stay Home' sticker to promote social distancing
Xiaomi debuts two new ecosystem products

News

Xiaomi debuts two new ecosystem products
Redmi K30 Pro with 5G launched: Price, features

News

Redmi K30 Pro with 5G launched: Price, features