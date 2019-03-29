WhatsApp for Android beta 2.19.86 brings consecutive voice messages feature

In another WhatsApp beta update submitted on Google Play Beta Program, the company is found working on a bunch of new features for its Android app. The latest update brings WhatsApp for Android Beta to version 2.19.86. WhatsApp is looking to add a consecutive voice messages feature to its Android app, which would enable users to play consecutive voice messages automatically, instead of playing voice message manually.

The feature is available as a part of WhatsApp Beta for Android 2.19.86, spotted by WABetaInfo. This feature is under development and will only be made available for Android 8.0 Oreo and newer version. Secondly, WhatsApp is seen enhancing the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode for Android.

When the WhatsApp 2.18.301 beta update for Android was released last year, WhatsApp started to roll out the Picture-in-Picture feature, but it didn’t allow to switch chat without closing the video. Reportedly, WhatsApp is finally developing the feature that “fixes” the limitation.

WhatsApp is proactively submitting new Beta updates to Google Play Beta Program with features that it intends to bring in future stable releases. Yesterday, we saw WhatsApp Android Beta version 2.19.85 bringing an extra glimpse of upcoming Dark Mode. The app was seen implementing a dark mode for the status bar, which deletes the Status Bar Green color. WhatsApp is also starting to redesign the Privacy Settings section, to make it compatible with the Dark Mode. The company is anticipated to bring the feature soon on Android, although the feature can be experienced in Beta version.