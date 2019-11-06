WhatsApp for Android beta brings new emojis, and more

Facebook-owned messaging platform, WhatsApp, has started rolling out a new update for Android users. The WhatsApp for Android beta update, carries version 2.19.315. It brings a number of new emojis, and tweaks some existing ones. Here is all you need to know about the latest WhatsApp beta update for Android.

WhatsApp for Android beta features

The new emojis bring a couple of variations of emojis, color blocks, and yawning face, WABetaInfo reveals. The update also brings a single individual in various postures. It also brings minor design changes in terms of aesthetic tweaks to three existing emojis. The update also brings support for the latest Unicode standard.

Netflix trailer videos on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is reportedly getting a new feature that will come as a boon to those who enjoy streaming videos online. Especially those who watch a lot of videos on Netflix. An upcoming WhatsApp feature will reportedly let users watch Netflix videos without needing to leave the app.

This upcoming WhatsApp feature was spotted by WABetaInfo on the latest iOS beta app. The report says that Netflix trailers are playing directly within WhatsApp. In other words, when a user shares a trailer of a Netflix show or movie, an iOS user will be able to play it in a picture-in-picture format. You will no longer need to click on a link to head over to the Netflix app to watch the shared video.

Fingerprint lock

Recently, WhatsApp also introduced fingerprint lock support for its Android users. This biometric authentication will offer users extra security to prevent others from reading their messages. It is worth noting that this feature first rolled out on iOS with support for Touch ID and Face ID.

Dark Mode

Speaking of upcoming features, WhatsApp is also working on bringing in the long-rumored dark mode to its app. As per reports, the iOS app is likely to get two types of dark themes for users to choose. The first includes very dark colors for the table and cell background. The second is likely to use soft dark colors for both table and cell background.