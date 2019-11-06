comscore WhatsApp for Android beta brings new emojis, and more
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp for Android beta brings new emojis, and more
News

WhatsApp for Android beta brings new emojis, and more

News

With the latest beta update, WhatsApp has tweaked three existing emojis and brings some new ones too. Here is all you need to know.

  • Published: November 6, 2019 10:19 AM IST
whatsapp-stock

Facebook-owned messaging platform, WhatsApp, has started rolling out a new update for Android users. The WhatsApp for Android beta update, carries version 2.19.315. It brings a number of new emojis, and tweaks some existing ones. Here is all you need to know about the latest WhatsApp beta update for Android.

WhatsApp for Android beta features

The new emojis bring a couple of variations of emojis, color blocks, and yawning face, WABetaInfo reveals. The update also brings a single individual in various postures. It also brings minor design changes in terms of aesthetic tweaks to three existing emojis. The update also brings support for the latest Unicode standard.

Netflix trailer videos on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is reportedly getting a new feature that will come as a boon to those who enjoy streaming videos online. Especially those who watch a lot of videos on Netflix. An upcoming WhatsApp feature will reportedly let users watch Netflix videos without needing to leave the app.

This upcoming WhatsApp feature was spotted by WABetaInfo on the latest iOS beta app. The report says that Netflix trailers are playing directly within WhatsApp. In other words, when a user shares a trailer of a Netflix show or movie, an iOS user will be able to play it in a picture-in-picture format. You will no longer need to click on a link to head over to the Netflix app to watch the shared video.

Fingerprint lock

Recently, WhatsApp also introduced fingerprint lock support for its Android users. This biometric authentication will offer users extra security to prevent others from reading their messages. It is worth noting that this feature first rolled out on iOS with support for Touch ID and Face ID.

Dark Mode

Speaking of upcoming features, WhatsApp is also working on bringing in the long-rumored dark mode to its app. As per reports, the iOS app is likely to get two types of dark themes for users to choose. The first includes very dark colors for the table and cell background. The second is likely to use soft dark colors for both table and cell background.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 6, 2019 10:19 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp for Android beta brings new emojis, and more
News
WhatsApp for Android beta brings new emojis, and more
LG G Pad 5 10.1 tablet with 8,200mAh battery, Snapdragon 821 processor launched

News

LG G Pad 5 10.1 tablet with 8,200mAh battery, Snapdragon 821 processor launched

PUBG Mobile ban notice for November 5 is now out

Gaming

PUBG Mobile ban notice for November 5 is now out

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro set to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro set to go on sale today at 12PM

Samsung Smart TVs to lose Netflix by the end of December 2019

Smart TVs

Samsung Smart TVs to lose Netflix by the end of December 2019

Most Popular

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

WhatsApp for Android beta brings new emojis, and more

LG G Pad 5 10.1 tablet with 8,200mAh battery, Snapdragon 821 processor launched

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro set to go on sale today at 12PM

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro scores 121 on DXoMark, ties with Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Realme sold 5.2 million smartphones during the festive season

How to use Air Triggers on Asus ROG Phone 2

Top smartphones to launch in November 2019

Xiaomi MIUI 11 Top Features

MIUI 11 released: A look at top features

PUBG Mobile Payload Mode

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp for Android beta brings new emojis, and more

News

WhatsApp for Android beta brings new emojis, and more
MarQ TurboStream device launched by Flipkart

News

MarQ TurboStream device launched by Flipkart
Microsoft launches new all-in-one Office app

News

Microsoft launches new all-in-one Office app
Facebook introduces new logo to differentiate it from its other brands

News

Facebook introduces new logo to differentiate it from its other brands
MeitY finds gaps in WhatsApp reply on spyware issue

News

MeitY finds gaps in WhatsApp reply on spyware issue

हिंदी समाचार

LG G Pad 5 10.1 हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Infinix Hot 8 स्मार्टफोन की आज दोपहर 12 बजे होगी फ्लैश सेल

PUBG Mobile ने 5 नवंबर तक चीटर्स और हैकर्स की नई बैन लिस्ट जारी की, 10 साल के लिए किया बैन

चार बैक कैमरा वाले Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro की सेल आज, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Xiaomi Mi Watch चीन में हुई लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

WhatsApp for Android beta brings new emojis, and more
News
WhatsApp for Android beta brings new emojis, and more
LG G Pad 5 10.1 tablet with 8,200mAh battery, Snapdragon 821 processor launched

News

LG G Pad 5 10.1 tablet with 8,200mAh battery, Snapdragon 821 processor launched
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro set to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro set to go on sale today at 12PM
Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro scores 121 on DXoMark, ties with Huawei Mate 30 Pro

News

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro scores 121 on DXoMark, ties with Huawei Mate 30 Pro
Realme sold 5.2 million smartphones during the festive season

News

Realme sold 5.2 million smartphones during the festive season