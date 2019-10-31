comscore WhatsApp for Android finally gets fingerprint lock feature
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp for Android finally gets fingerprint lock feature: All you need to know
News

WhatsApp for Android finally gets fingerprint lock feature: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp is finally bringing the fingerprint lock feature to its Android app (stable version). This feature will offer WhatsApp users an extra layer of security to prevent others from reading their messages. Read on to know more about WhatsApp's latest security feature.

  • Published: October 31, 2019 8:50 PM IST
WhatsApp for Android

In August this year, WhatsApp rolled out the fingerprint lock feature for its Android Beta users. Now, the Facebook-owned company is finally bringing biometric authentication to WhatsApp’s Android app (stable version). This feature will offer WhatsApp users an extra layer of security to prevent others from reading their messages. It is worth noting that this feature was first rolled out on iOS with support for Touch ID and Face ID.

One will find this feature in the “Privacy” section under the “Account” option in WhatsApp “Settings.” To enable it on WhatsApp, go to Settings > Account > Privacy > Fingerprint lock. If you enable WhatsApp’s “Fingerprint Lock,” feature then it will ask you to authenticate your fingerprint stored in the OS. The feature comes with three options to “Automatically lock” the app. The first is “immediately,” the second is “After 1 minute,” and the third is “After 30 minutes.”

WhatsApp Payments coming to India soon: Mark Zuckerberg

Also Read

WhatsApp Payments coming to India soon: Mark Zuckerberg

It should be noted that WhatsApp’s fingerprint lock feature doesn’t block calls, and only hides messages. The feature also allows users to enable or disable message context preview in the notifications. Moreover, WhatsApp widget also hides its content when users enable this feature. “Earlier this year, we rolled out Touch ID and Face ID for iPhone to provide an extra layer of security for WhatsApp users. Today we’re introducing similar authentication, allowing you to unlock the app with your fingerprint, on supported Android phones,” WhatsApp said.

Besides, this news comes after WhatsApp sued Israeli firm NSO Group for spying on around 1,400 Indian journalists, and activists. The private entity used the state-of-the-art Pegasus spyware to attack the users. As per past reports, WhatsApp initially discovered about the attack and Pegasus back in May 2019. At the time, the company asked WhatsApp users across the world to update their app versions.

WhatsApp beta for iOS brings new features for iPhone users: All you need to know

Also Read

WhatsApp beta for iOS brings new features for iPhone users: All you need to know

This spyware worked on a vulnerability known as “zero-click zero-day” where the attacker can directly infect the smartphone. In fact, attackers used WhatsApp video calls to inject Pegasus in the device. The interesting part about this is that the victim does not need to do anything on their part. This also means that the victims did not even have to pick up the call. You can check full details here.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 31, 2019 8:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp for Android finally gets fingerprint lock feature: All you need to know
News
WhatsApp for Android finally gets fingerprint lock feature: All you need to know
Nuclear Power Corporation of India confirms its network was hacked

News

Nuclear Power Corporation of India confirms its network was hacked

MIUI 11 released: A look at top features

Features

MIUI 11 released: A look at top features

Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update for Redmi 7: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update for Redmi 7: All you need to know

Delhi to host PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019

Gaming

Delhi to host PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2019

Most Popular

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

WhatsApp for Android finally gets fingerprint lock feature: All you need to know

Nuclear Power Corporation of India confirms its network was hacked

Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update for Redmi 7: All you need to know

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale on November 6 at 12PM: Price in India, features

Fujifilm launches Instax Mini LiPlay smart camera in India: Check price, features

Xiaomi MIUI 11 Top Features

MIUI 11 released: A look at top features

PUBG Mobile Payload Mode

Google Messages RCS: How to enable this on any Android smartphone

Top 5 Made in India Smartphones

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp for Android finally gets fingerprint lock feature: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp for Android finally gets fingerprint lock feature: All you need to know
MIUI 11 released: A look at top features

Features

MIUI 11 released: A look at top features
WhatsApp: State-of-art Pegasus spyware used to target Journalists

News

WhatsApp: State-of-art Pegasus spyware used to target Journalists
WhatsApp Payments coming to India soon: Mark Zuckerberg

News

WhatsApp Payments coming to India soon: Mark Zuckerberg
Xiaomi Mi Watch launch on November 5: Everything we know so far

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Watch launch on November 5: Everything we know so far

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro स्मार्टफोन की 6 नवंबर को होगी अगली फ्लैश सेल

Samsung smartphones under 10000: ये हैं 10 हजार के अंदर सैमसंग के 10 स्मार्टफोन

Xiaomi Mi TV 5 4K LED टीवी 5 नवंबर को Mi CC9 Pro स्मार्टफोन के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Realme स्मार्टफोन को 2 साल वॉरंटी के साथ खरीदने का आज आखिरी मौका

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro में होगा 108MP सेंसर वाला पेंटा कैमरा सेटअप, 5 नवंबर को होगा लॉन्च

News

WhatsApp for Android finally gets fingerprint lock feature: All you need to know
News
WhatsApp for Android finally gets fingerprint lock feature: All you need to know
Nuclear Power Corporation of India confirms its network was hacked

News

Nuclear Power Corporation of India confirms its network was hacked
Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update for Redmi 7: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 11 update for Redmi 7: All you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale on November 6 at 12PM: Price in India, features

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro to go on sale on November 6 at 12PM: Price in India, features
Fujifilm launches Instax Mini LiPlay smart camera in India: Check price, features

News

Fujifilm launches Instax Mini LiPlay smart camera in India: Check price, features