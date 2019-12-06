WhatsApp for Android gets call waiting feature: Here is how it works

WhatsApp for Android is now getting call waiting support. The feature was first enabled for iOS users as week back. Now, the call waiting feature is being extended to Android users as well. With the new update, WhatsApp users will receive voice calls even when they are already on another call. Until now, WhatsApp did not offer an option to show ‘call waiting’ option when its users called someone already busy on another call. The caller got to know that the person they are trying to call was busy on another call. But the receiver did not know that they were getting another call.

Now, the Facebook-owned messaging platform is getting a new update this fixes this whole situation. The call waiting feature on WhatsApp was previously exclusive to iOS users. Android users also get support for this feature with the release of WhatsApp version 2.19.357. This new version of WhatsApp for Android is now available for download via the Google Play Store. While the big new feature available with WhatsApp for Android version 2.19.357 is call waiting, there are also other changes available with this update.

How to enable fingerprint lock on WhatsApp

The changelog for the update shows the privacy control options available for WhatsApp groups. The social messaging service now lets you control who can add you to groups. You can control this setting by going to Settings > Account > Privacy > Groups to get started. The update also brings fingerprint unlock option to wider set of users. You can enable fingerprint unlock for WhatsApp from Settings > Account > Privacy > Fingerprint lock. Now, enable unlock with fingerprint option.

The new features are minor changes to the service ahead of the release of big changes like the addition of dark mode. The company is working on adding dark mode to the app but is enabling it in the form of smaller elements. It has added a dark background and enabled a VoIP screen with dark background as well. There have been other changes as well including a battery saver option. It is not clear when WhatsApp will release dark mode for its users but it is expected to arrive sometime next year.