WhatsApp for Android gets ‘Delete messages’ feature in the latest beta: Check details

The Facebook-owned company has added a 'Delete messages' feature, which has been spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android.

  • Updated: December 27, 2019 2:50 PM IST
WhatsApp

(Photo credit: Pixabay)

WhatsApp keeps on adding new features to its Android and iOS apps. Now, the Facebook-owned company has added a ‘Delete messages’ feature, which has been spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android. In October this year, It was reported that this WhatsApp feature will be called “Disappearing Messages.” But, the company has changed the name of the feature.

WhatsApp is giving more power to Groups admins by adding an option to choose how long new messages will last before they are deleted. The options include an hour, day, week, month, and year. This feature is available in the latest 2.19.275 version of WhatsApp Beta for Android.

“Groups have usually a lot of messages and this feature could help to save your phone storage, deleting old messages automatically. Only administrators will be able to enable/disable it,” WABetaInfo reported. If you want to use it with a specific contact, “you will be forced to create a group with him” as the feature will only be available in groups,” the cited source mentioned.

At the moment, it is unknown as to when WhatsApp is planning to release the ‘Delete Messages’ feature for all users. Separately, the company is soon expected to roll out the dark mode feature. This one has been one highly awaited upcoming WhatsApp features. It has been in the development for months now, but doesn’t seem to be ready for prime time.

From what we know so far, the dark mode will be available in three options. Essentially, when turned on, the mode will turn text to white and background to black. A few reports also hint that WhatsApp will bring face unlock feature in 2020. This feature will let you unlock the messaging app with your face. Sadly, no further details are available at the moment.

  • Published Date: December 27, 2019 2:26 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 27, 2019 2:50 PM IST

