WhatsApp for iOS gets audio playback in notifications

WhatsApp has started rollout of audio playback in notifications for iOS users. The feature is being made available to a few users as part of WhatsApp Messenger 2.19.91.1 beta update. The Facebook-owned messaging service was spotted testing the feature a few weeks ago. It has now started rolling out the feature to iOS users in the form of a beta update. If you have an iPhone then you should download WhatsApp version 2.19,91.1 beta from TestFlight to experience it immediately.

According WABetaInfo, the update is also available to WhatsApp Business beta version 2.19.90.8 users. There is a possibility that the feature will become available to WhatsApp and Business version 2.19.90 on the App Store. However, if you are impatient, then the best way to get audio playback in notifications is via TestFlight. If you have updated to the latest version and can’t see this feature then there is a workaround. You should back up your chat history and reinstall WhatsApp.

Every time you reinstall WhatsApp, the most updated configuration from the server is downloaded and thus enables latest features. As part of beta update, the messaging service has enabled two features based on your number. If the last digit of your number is odd then you get voice message playback feature. If the last digit is even then you get audio file playback. The opposite is also true depending on WhatsApp server configurations.

If the feature is enabled and a contact sends you a voice message, when you expand it, you will see the Audio Playback UI. The feature also works with a normal audio file. However, you will not be able to reply with an audio file. Due to iOS limitations, you can only reply with a text message. When you play the voice message from notifications, the service does not immediately send play receipt. It will be sent only when the user opens WhatsApp.