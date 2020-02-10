comscore WhatsApp for iOS gets Dark mode in the latest Beta update | BGR India
News

WhatsApp for iOS gets Dark mode in the latest Beta update

TestFlight beta program users need to be running version 2.20.30 to try the much-anticipated theme. In addition to the usual test, the release notes also confirm the arrival of the new theme.

  • Published: February 10, 2020 1:33 PM IST
WhatsApp developers are continuously working on new features of the app platform. These new features include the much anticipated Dark mode and the rumored multi-device login. WhatsApp developers usually test the feature for multiple weeks, if not months before rolling out the feature for the public. Talking about the latest feature, the company is currently working on bringing the much anticipated Dark mode to its platform. As per a new report, the company just rolled out the dark mode to beta users on iOS. This update comes weeks after the developers rolled out the update for Beta users on Android.

As per MacRumors, Dark mode is available for WhatsApp for iOS users that are part of the TestFlight beta program. TestFlight beta program users need to be running version 2.20.30 to try the much-anticipated theme. In addition to the usual test, the release notes also confirm the arrival of the new theme. The report also noted the presence of “new solid dark wallpapers” in the latest version of WhatsApp Beta for Android. WhatsApp developers are likely to roll out these solid dark wallpapers to the iOS version in the coming weeks.

The arrival of the dark mode to iOS does not mean that WhatsApp will release the theme in the coming days. Developers are likely to do extensive tests and wait weeks before the official dark mode rolls out. This extended testing period is meant to ensure a bug-free rollout of the new feature.

As per the report, the company is also working on a number of other upcoming features. These include improved animated stickers, automatic “Delete messages” option, and more. Other changes include automatic registration on a new iOS device. Here, the company is likely to use the built-in iCloud Keychain feature to automate the process.

