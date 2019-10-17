WhatsApp for iOS gets latest 2.19.100 update with Memoji support

WhatsApp’s latest stable version on iOS has now added the Memoji Stickers feature as well. The Facebook-owned messaging platform first introduced the support for Memoji in the beta in August. Now, iOS users will be able to get the feature with latest WhatsApp 2.19.100. The update is already available through App Store for download.

Not just the Memoji support, WhatsApp 2.19.100 also gets the feature to play voice messages directly from the notification prompts. Back in June this year at WWDC 2019, Apple introduced a lot of new customization to Memojis to make them more personalized. It includes hairstyles, makeup, imperfections in teeth, AirPods, and more. These Memoji stickers are integrated into the system keyboard in an increasing number of apps. Notably, all the iOS devices with an A9 or newer chipset support new Memoji Stickers.

In another news, WhatsApp will stop working for some iPhone users from February 1, 2020. Those iPhone users who have not upgraded to the latest version of the iOS for long, they won’t be able to use the WhatsApp next year.

If your iPhone is currently on iOS 8, then you will be able to use WhatsApp only until February 1, 2020. The popular messaging platform informed about the same via its FAQ page. “On iOS 8, you can no longer create new accounts or re-verify existing accounts,” said the update.

Further, users of Android versions 2.3.7 and older will no longer be able to create new accounts. They also won’t be able to re-verify their existing WhatsApp account. But, users will be able to use the WhatsApp app until February 1, 2020.