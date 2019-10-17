comscore WhatsApp for iOS gets latest 2.19.100 update with Memoji support | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp for iOS gets latest 2.19.100 update with Memoji support
News

WhatsApp for iOS gets latest 2.19.100 update with Memoji support

News

The Facebook-owned messaging platform first introduced the support for Memoji in the beta in August. Now, iOS users will be able to get the feature with latest WhatsApp 2.19.100.

  • Published: October 17, 2019 3:11 PM IST
WhatsApp

(Photo credit: Pixabay)

WhatsApp’s latest stable version on iOS has now added the Memoji Stickers feature as well. The Facebook-owned messaging platform first introduced the support for Memoji in the beta in August. Now, iOS users will be able to get the feature with latest WhatsApp 2.19.100. The update is already available through App Store for download.

Not just the Memoji support, WhatsApp 2.19.100 also gets the feature to play voice messages directly from the notification prompts. Back in June this year at WWDC 2019, Apple introduced a lot of new customization to Memojis to make them more personalized. It includes hairstyles, makeup, imperfections in teeth, AirPods, and more. These Memoji stickers are integrated into the system keyboard in an increasing number of apps. Notably, all the iOS devices with an A9 or newer chipset support new Memoji Stickers.

(Photo: Wabetainfo)

WhatsApp disappears from Google Play Store for a while

Also Read

WhatsApp disappears from Google Play Store for a while

In another news, WhatsApp will stop working for some iPhone users from February 1, 2020. Those iPhone users who have not upgraded to the latest version of the iOS for long, they won’t be able to use the WhatsApp next year.

If your iPhone is currently on iOS 8, then you will be able to use WhatsApp only until February 1, 2020. The popular messaging platform informed about the same via its FAQ page. “On iOS 8, you can no longer create new accounts or re-verify existing accounts,” said the update.

WhatsApp's new security bug may steal your files with a malicious GIF file

Also Read

WhatsApp's new security bug may steal your files with a malicious GIF file

Further, users of Android versions 2.3.7 and older will no longer be able to create new accounts. They also won’t be able to re-verify their existing WhatsApp account. But, users will be able to use the WhatsApp app until February 1, 2020.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 17, 2019 3:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi 8A now available via offline stores: Price in India, features
News
Xiaomi Redmi 8A now available via offline stores: Price in India, features
Oppo flagship smartphone to launch in Barcelona in February 2020

News

Oppo flagship smartphone to launch in Barcelona in February 2020

Nubia Red Magic 3S launched in India: Check price, key specs

Gaming

Nubia Red Magic 3S launched in India: Check price, key specs

Nokia 110 feature phone launched in India for Rs 1,599

News

Nokia 110 feature phone launched in India for Rs 1,599

Xiaomi launches 34-inch Mi Surface curved gaming monitor

News

Xiaomi launches 34-inch Mi Surface curved gaming monitor

Most Popular

Oppo A9 2020 Review

Redmi Note 8 Pro Hands-On and First Impressions

Apple Watch Series 5 Review

Tecno Camon 12 Air First Impressions

Apple iPhone 11 Review

WhatsApp for iOS gets latest 2.19.100 update with Memoji support

Xiaomi Redmi 8A now available via offline stores: Price in India, features

Oppo flagship smartphone to launch in Barcelona in February 2020

Nokia 110 feature phone launched in India for Rs 1,599

Xiaomi launches 34-inch Mi Surface curved gaming monitor

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp for iOS gets latest 2.19.100 update with Memoji support

News

WhatsApp for iOS gets latest 2.19.100 update with Memoji support
Instagram to give users more control over the data they share: All you need to know

News

Instagram to give users more control over the data they share: All you need to know
Apple releases iOS 13.1.3 and iPadOS 13.1.3 to fix bugs

News

Apple releases iOS 13.1.3 and iPadOS 13.1.3 to fix bugs
Apple begins commercial production of iPhone XR in India

News

Apple begins commercial production of iPhone XR in India
Apple Watch Series 5 Review

Review

Apple Watch Series 5 Review

हिंदी समाचार

Nubia Red Magic 3S भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, Snapdragon 855 Plus के साथ है 12GB रैम

Xiaomi Redmi 8A दिवाली तक ऑफलाइन स्टोर पर मिलेगा 300 रुपये सस्ता

Bajaj के चेतक स्कूटर ने 14 साल बाद इलेक्ट्रिक अवतार में की वापसी, सिंगल चार्ज में चलेगा 95KM, जानें कीमत

OnePlus TV अब रिलायंस डिजिटल स्टोर में बिक्री के लिए होंगे उपलब्ध

4 कैमरों के साथ Realme 5 को 8 हजार रुपये में Flipkart और Realme.com से खरीदें

News

WhatsApp for iOS gets latest 2.19.100 update with Memoji support
News
WhatsApp for iOS gets latest 2.19.100 update with Memoji support
Xiaomi Redmi 8A now available via offline stores: Price in India, features

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8A now available via offline stores: Price in India, features
Oppo flagship smartphone to launch in Barcelona in February 2020

News

Oppo flagship smartphone to launch in Barcelona in February 2020
Nokia 110 feature phone launched in India for Rs 1,599

News

Nokia 110 feature phone launched in India for Rs 1,599
Xiaomi launches 34-inch Mi Surface curved gaming monitor

News

Xiaomi launches 34-inch Mi Surface curved gaming monitor