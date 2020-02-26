WhatsApp is yet to complete its dark mode mission for the stable versions of both its Android and iOS applications. Now, a new leak has revealed that the Facebook-owned company’s design changes are not just limited to the dark skin. WhatsApp is about to majorly revamp the entire interface for its mobile application.

The leak by WABetaInfo suggests that the new design is only under development for the iOS app for now. Whether or not the new design will come to Android at all is still up in the air.

The new design shows the long-press/slide options on every WhatsApp text. These include shortcuts to star mark, reply, forward and copy messages. Instead of the traditional way, the new Whatsapp design lays out these options in a drop-down menu right below the targeted message.

The tweet also mentions iOS 13, suggesting that the update will be included within the ongoing iOS version. The redesign will likely come out with a WhatsApp beta update first in the next few weeks. It could be brought to stable devices with the dark mode stable update, or as a separate update. In a comment on the tweet, WABetaInfo also mentioned that the redesign will first appear in the 2.20.90 beta version. WhatsApp is currently on version 2.20.30.25 on iOS. This version does have the dark mode feature.

WhatsApp dark mode for web/desktop

Apart from developing a dark theme for phones, WhatsApp is also designing a dark mode for its web and desktop platforms. Also, a report released by the same publication, the web, and desktop dark theme also brings a completely new look to the interface. As of now, there is no word on when the WhatsApp dark Mode for Web and Desktop will be released. It might take a while, considering work on the platform has just started.