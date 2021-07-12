WhatsApp for iOS to take another cue from Snapchat for this feature

Here’s another WhatsApp feature that will be aped from Snapchat. The messaging app’s iOS version is beta testing a new feature with the View Once mode. This means that if you send photos or videos to anyone, the media will disappear after it is viewed. Also Read - WhatsApp multi-device feature to be available for these users first: Check if you will get

The feature is now part of WhatsApp for iOS beta version 2.21.140.9 and has started rolling out to the beta testers and comes after it recently got introduced for Android beta. Here's a look at the upcoming WhatsApp feature.

Another Snapchat-like WhatsApp feature

WaBetaInfo suggests that the new WhatsApp feature will let you send disappearing photos and videos to people and let them view only for once. This can help ensure better security and privacy as you will now get an option to send media to people for a limited period of time. Also Read - Don’t worry, WhatsApp won’t delete your account anymore if you don’t accept new privacy policy

However, you won’t still be notified if a person takes a screenshot of the sent image or video. This is a feature that is available on Snapchat. WaBetaInfo reveals that the reason why WhatsApp still hasn’t introduced screenshot detection is that screenshots can still be taken via a number of apps and workarounds. WhatsApp considers notifying people of this possibility a better idea.

But, you will get a notification when someone opens the vanishing media sent to them as it will be marked ‘Opened.’

If you don’t know, the ability to view a disappearing photo or video once is also available on Instagram. This is where all the ‘copying Snapchat’ began. Following Instagram, Stories were made available for Facebook and then WhatsApp users.

Beta users can simply send a photo or video to see if it is working for them. It is expected to reach the general audience soon.

The new feature will be in addition to the recently introduced disappearing messages feature, which is also taken from Snapchat.

In addition to this, WhatsApp for iOS is also testing a new in-app notification design. This will allow you to get a better preview of the message without opening it. This will be similar to how WhatsApp notifications can be accessed via the notification centre.