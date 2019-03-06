comscore
WhatsApp for iOS makes it easier to add new contacts

WhatsApp could soon add dark mode like Facebook Messenger on both Android and iOS.

WhatsApp has been constantly working to enhance the user experience across platforms. The Facebook-owned messaging platform recently added an option to enable Face ID or Touch ID as an authentication method for iPhone users and now, it is refreshing the user experience on Apple’s mobile operating system. The new update for iOS makes it easier to add new contacts to the messaging service on iPhone. The new update for WhatsApp on iOS, which bumps the version number to v2.19.30, will allow Apple device users to directly enter the phone number and then check if they are on WhatsApp before saving it.

The current process requires WhatsApp users on iPhone to first save the contact and then check if the contact is on WhatsApp before contacting them. With the update, WhatsApp is simplifying the process of reaching out to new users and in the process, removes a big fraction. With the new version of WhatsApp for iOS, users can simply paste a number from their call log and fill all other details on WhatsApp itself to see if the contact is using Facebook-owned messaging service and even add or delete the contact.

WhatsApp to add 'Advance search' feature soon for Android and iOS

WhatsApp to add 'Advance search' feature soon for Android and iOS

Apart from this change in how WhatsApp interacts with contacts, the messaging service is also another improvement to its service. While the improvement is not officially listed, WABetaInfo spotted that the service has added a new emoji category bar, which will simplify the process of browsing for emojis across categories quickly. This is a much needed improvement since the stock keyboard on Apple devices can be limited in terms of functionalities.

Watch: Oppo’s 10x lossless zoom for smartphones

The next big feature coming to WhatsApp is rumored to be the dark background support. Facebook, the parent company of WhatsApp, recently added dark background to the messenger app which can be activated simply by sending the crescent moon to a friend. WhatsApp has been beta testing the dark mode on Android phones for some time now and it could become available for all users soon.

