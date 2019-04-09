comscore
WhatsApp for iPad could be coming soon: Report

The iPad version of WhatsApp is also expected to get the authentication feature.

  • Published: April 9, 2019 10:07 AM IST
WhatsApp recently pushed a new update for the iOS platform, bringing the version number up to 2.19.40. The update offers regular bug fixes and general improvements. But, the biggest news here is that a fresh report suggests iPad may soon get WhatsApp support. Wabetainfo reported the Facebook-owned company has been working on iPad support for a few weeks now.

Additionally, there is a possibility that you might not witness the WhatsApp app in the App Store as it is still under development phase. It is unknown when WhatsApp is planning to release the final version. But, the source revealed that the app will soon be available for initial testers before it goes official. “The support might be available in the next beta updates on TestFlight,” the cited source stated. But, there are a few screenshots, giving a slight idea of how it may work or look eventually.

WhatsApp for iPad offers similar features to the main app, but with an iPad UI compatibility. As per the screenshots, the app offers a split-screen user interface mostly, which one can see in the below the chat window and other screenshots. The report indicates that the iPad version of the WhatsApp will offer support for audio and video calls, WhatsApp Status and Groups. One will also be able to use it in the landscape mode and leverage WhatsApp Stickers.

Besides, in February, WhatsApp rolled out the authentication feature update for the iPhone, which is also expected to support the iPad version of WhatsApp. iPhone users already enjoy the Face ID or Touch ID biometric authentication option, which is available in the Settings section to unlock the WhatsApp app. To enable Screen Lock, head to Settings > Account > Privacy.

Separately, the messaging service recently rolled out its WhatsApp Business app for iOS worldwide. The app was earlier only available for only Android users. It was then later unveiled for iOS platform for select few countries. With the update, iOS users around the world, including India, willing to use the WhatsApp Business app can download the iOS app from App Store. It is also expected to soon add Dark mode feature to its Android app.

