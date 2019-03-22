WhatsApp 'forwarded' message feature to get two big updates

Recently, it was reported that WhatsApp is testing in-app browsing and reverse image search features, which will help users keep a check on fake content. Now, the Facebook-owned messaging service is planning to improve the “Forwarded” message feature to combat fake news. It will reportedly add two big features to it, which is dubbed as “Forwarding Info”, and “Frequently Forwarded”.

The name itself gives an idea of how these features will actually help combat fake news. The “Forwarding Info” feature will let you know how many times a message that you have sent to your friends has been forwarded. One can check this information in the Message Info section. To access this section, one just needs to long press on the sent message and then select the info (i) icon on top of the WhatsApp chat window.

The cited source asserted that you will only be able to check the count of forwarded messages if you have sent it to others. Moreover, if you really want to check the forwarded count for the message you have received, then you will have to forward the same to your contacts and then head to Message Info.

Coming to the “Frequently Forwarded” feature, one will witness this label above a sent message when it has been forwarded by a person more than four times. The cited source mentioned that “the Forwarding Info feature does not seem available when a message is set as frequently forwarded, so when it has been forwarded 5 times or more.”

Both the WhatsApp features are currently in the development phase, WABetaInfo reports. The features will reportedly be rolled out in the next beta update. Furthermore, both the “Forwarding Info” and “Frequently Forwarded” features were spotted on WhatsApp’s beta app for 2.19.80 Android version. As of now, it is unknown whether these features will make it to the iOS platform or not.