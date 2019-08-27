comscore WhatsApp from Facebook in 2019: Top new features expected
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp from Facebook in 2019: Dark Mode, Instagram-style Boomerang, Contacts ranking and other features expected
News

WhatsApp from Facebook in 2019: Dark Mode, Instagram-style Boomerang, Contacts ranking and other features expected

News

WhatsApp from Facebook is set to get a number of new features this year. The big new feature will be introduction of Dark Mode and check out the other planned features for this year.

  • Published: August 27, 2019 2:33 PM IST
WhatsApp

(Photo credit: Pixabay)

WhatsApp remains the strongest product in Facebook‘s portfolio of social media applications. The app has consistently gained new features to stay on top of its game. It recently gained support for fingerprint authentication and better sharing of content. While its founders have left the service, the social messaging service plans to keep adding new features to the service. Here is a look at some of the features coming to WhatsApp:

Dark Mode

This remains the most anticipated update for the social messaging service this year. WhatsApp users can already experience dark mode in some form with iOS 13 and Android 10 beta. But, a new update is expected to add dark mode natively to the application. The native dark mode will work regardless of the operating system that you are running. It should make the service look good and has been rumored since last year. Dark mode is a new trend right now and WhatsApp will be one of the biggest app to get it.

How to enable WhatsApp dark mode on Android and iOS right now

Also Read

How to enable WhatsApp dark mode on Android and iOS right now

Boomerang

WhatsApp is set to get Boomerang-like video tool similar to one found on Instagram. The app was recently renamed to WhatsApp from Facebook and the social media giant is set to display its authority. Facebook plans to bring some of the key features from its other apps to WhatsApp including Boomerang. With Boomerang, you will be able to capture videos in the form of a loop. It will be available in the video type panel when it becomes official.

WhatsApp Status sharing with Facebook

WhatsApp Status, despite being less powerful than Instagram Stories, is popular with nearly 500 million users. Now, Facebook wants to exploit that to make its own stories popular. The social media giant plans to allow WhatsApp users to share the status to its main app.

WhatsApp adds support for Memoji stickers with the latest iOS beta update

Also Read

WhatsApp adds support for Memoji stickers with the latest iOS beta update

Ranking of Contacts

WhatsApp is also adding contact ranking feature and it will work by automatically ranking contacts by detecting the ones that you interact with the most. It will make it easier for people to find their most contacted friends.

Preview of Voice Messages

WhatsApp is planning to allow preview of voice messages with a future update. It will work similar to preview of photos and videos available with the app right now. If you use voice as a primary way to communicate with your friends on the app then this should be a game changer.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 27, 2019 2:33 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Redmi Note 8 Pro durability teased in a video ahead of August 29
thumb-img
News
22 BSNL prepaid plans now have 250 minutes per day voice call FUP limit: Check details
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2Z live images leaked ahead of August 28 launch
thumb-img
News
Android Q is Android 10, and it's official

Editor's Pick

Realme 5 sells out within 30 minutes
News
Realme 5 sells out within 30 minutes
Xiaomi Mi A3 available via open sale till August 31

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 available via open sale till August 31

Uber launches 24x7 safety helpline in India to improve users' experience

News

Uber launches 24x7 safety helpline in India to improve users' experience

Samsung Galaxy A10s price in India, availability revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy A10s price in India, availability revealed

Facebook working on a new 'Threads' messaging app: All you need to know

News

Facebook working on a new 'Threads' messaging app: All you need to know

Most Popular

Realme 5 Review

Motorola One Action First Impressions

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

Realme 5 Hands-on and First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro full specifications, price leaked

Realme 5 sells out within 30 minutes

Xiaomi Mi A3 available via open sale till August 31

Uber launches 24x7 safety helpline in India to improve users' experience

Samsung Galaxy A10s price in India, availability revealed

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Related Topics

Related Stories

Facebook working on a new 'Threads' messaging app: All you need to know

News

Facebook working on a new 'Threads' messaging app: All you need to know
WhatsApp from Facebook in 2019: Top new features expected

News

WhatsApp from Facebook in 2019: Top new features expected
Chennai techie wins $10,000 for spotting a flaw in Instagram

News

Chennai techie wins $10,000 for spotting a flaw in Instagram
Tata Sky on WhatsApp: How to check balance, add and drop packs

How To

Tata Sky on WhatsApp: How to check balance, add and drop packs
WhatsApp adds support for Memoji stickers with the latest iOS beta update

News

WhatsApp adds support for Memoji stickers with the latest iOS beta update

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 5 आज शाम 8 बजे दूसरी बार सेल पर आएगा, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

Motorola One Zoom स्मार्टफोन के रेंडर्स हुए लीक, कलर ऑप्शन के साथ दिखाई दिया क्वॉड-कैमरा सेटअप

Redmi K30 स्मार्टफोन्स पर काम कर रही है Xiaomi, 5G कनेक्टिविटी के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: 1.5 करोड़ रुपये प्राइस पूल वाले नेशनल फाइनल्स के लिए इन 4 टीमों ने किया क्वालिफाई

Airtel प्रीपेड ग्राहकों को इन प्लान पर मिल रहा है 32GB तक का एक्स्ट्रा बोनस डाटा


News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro full specifications, price leaked
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro full specifications, price leaked
Realme 5 sells out within 30 minutes

News

Realme 5 sells out within 30 minutes
Xiaomi Mi A3 available via open sale till August 31

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 available via open sale till August 31
Uber launches 24x7 safety helpline in India to improve users' experience

News

Uber launches 24x7 safety helpline in India to improve users' experience
Samsung Galaxy A10s price in India, availability revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy A10s price in India, availability revealed