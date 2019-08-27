WhatsApp from Facebook in 2019: Top new features expected

WhatsApp remains the strongest product in Facebook‘s portfolio of social media applications. The app has consistently gained new features to stay on top of its game. It recently gained support for fingerprint authentication and better sharing of content. While its founders have left the service, the social messaging service plans to keep adding new features to the service. Here is a look at some of the features coming to WhatsApp:

Dark Mode

This remains the most anticipated update for the social messaging service this year. WhatsApp users can already experience dark mode in some form with iOS 13 and Android 10 beta. But, a new update is expected to add dark mode natively to the application. The native dark mode will work regardless of the operating system that you are running. It should make the service look good and has been rumored since last year. Dark mode is a new trend right now and WhatsApp will be one of the biggest app to get it.

Boomerang

WhatsApp is set to get Boomerang-like video tool similar to one found on Instagram. The app was recently renamed to WhatsApp from Facebook and the social media giant is set to display its authority. Facebook plans to bring some of the key features from its other apps to WhatsApp including Boomerang. With Boomerang, you will be able to capture videos in the form of a loop. It will be available in the video type panel when it becomes official.

WhatsApp Status sharing with Facebook

WhatsApp Status, despite being less powerful than Instagram Stories, is popular with nearly 500 million users. Now, Facebook wants to exploit that to make its own stories popular. The social media giant plans to allow WhatsApp users to share the status to its main app.

Ranking of Contacts

WhatsApp is also adding contact ranking feature and it will work by automatically ranking contacts by detecting the ones that you interact with the most. It will make it easier for people to find their most contacted friends.

Preview of Voice Messages

WhatsApp is planning to allow preview of voice messages with a future update. It will work similar to preview of photos and videos available with the app right now. If you use voice as a primary way to communicate with your friends on the app then this should be a game changer.