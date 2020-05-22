comscore WhatsApp gets QR code support for Android Beta | BGR India
News

WhatsApp gets QR code support for Android Beta

WhatsApp messaging platform also added similar feature for QR codes in the latest iOS beta on TestFlight.

  Published: May 22, 2020 2:32 PM IST
WhatsApp has always proactively tested out features in Beta version of the app. In the latest Android Beta, the Facebook-owned company has now started rolling out QR code support for users. The QR code feature is now available on WhatsApp Beta v2.20.171. Anyone looking to grab the update, can head to the Google Play store. Also Read - WhatsApp Status पर जुड़ा यह फीचर आएगा वापस, जानिए क्या होगा असर

The messaging platform also added similar feature for QR codes in the latest iOS beta on TestFlight, reports FoneArena. The support for QR Codes feature will be also available in the next version on the App Store, the 2.20.60 official Business update. WhatsApp recently submitted a new update through the TestFlight Beta Program, bringing the Business version up to 2.20.60.28. Also Read - WhatsApp brings back 30-second video status option

On Android Beta for WhatsApp, users can access your WhatsApp QR code from the Profile section in the Settings menu. It can also be shared with friends who can scan the same to get your number. Not just that, they can also scan other’s QR code to add them to your contacts. Lastly, it can be selected to keep the existing QR code or reset them as well. Also Read - WhatsApp launches new campaign to curb fake news amid COVID-19

These new features making to Beta app version usually means that the it might make it to stable version, if tested successfully.

In another news, the company has started to roll back its 30-second video for WhatsApp Status. During the lockdown, WhatsApp had reduced the time down to 15-seconds or less due to server load. Now, as spotted by WABetainfo, it is bringing back the feature, starting with WhatsApp Beta.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

As seen in the latest Android beta v2.20.166, the company has once again increased the video status upload limit to 30 seconds. All users on Beta can update the app to see the extended limit. That said, it is reported that Facebook may be rolling out the update based on WhatsApp preferences. Also, at present you may not be able to see the update on the Play Store immediately.

