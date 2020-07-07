comscore WhatsApp getting 4 new animated sticker packs today: Check details
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp getting 4 new animated sticker packs today: Check details
News

WhatsApp getting 4 new animated sticker packs today: Check details

News

To note, some of the WhatsApp Animates Stickers are already available for all users.

  • Published: July 7, 2020 11:39 AM IST
WhatsApp on multiple devices phones, WhatsApp features

WhatsApp is rolling out four new animated sticker packs for Android Beta and iOS Beta apps today. As reported by WABetaInfo, the messaging platform is getting these new animated stickers in WhatsApp Android Beta version 2.20.194.17 and 2.20.70.26 iOS beta versions. Also Read - देश का पहला सोशल मीडिया एप Elyments लॉन्च, Facebook, Whatsapp को मिलेगी टक्कर

It is also reported that previous updates might get the feature as well (for example the 2.20.70 iOS update from the App Store) but it is still a Beta exclusive update. We can expect these to roll out in future stable updates after thorough testing. The Beta updates usually get bugs and inconsistency, so the company is only uses it for testing purposes. Also Read - WhatsApp पर आ रहे ये 5 नए बदलाव, जानें कैसे बदल सकते हैं थीम

WhatsApp Also Read - WhatsApp में हुए कई बदलाव - एनिमेटेड स्टीकर, QR Codes के साथ पहले से बेहतर हुई ग्रुप कॉलिंग

To note, some of the Animates Stickers are also available in stable version as well. Last week, the company announced several new and exciting features for its two billion userbase. It brought new animated stickers, QR codes, dark mode for desktop & web, and group video call updates out of beta to the stable version of WhatsApp across platforms.

The company confirmed that some of these new features will be rolled out gradually in stable updates over the next few weeks. To start with, users will soon start seeing the ‘Animated Stickers’ in the latest versions of WhatsApp. As the name suggests, these animated stickers will be moving/gif-video like stickers.

The app will also get QR codes, which will enable users to add a new contact easily. All they will need to do is scan other person’s QR code and it the contact will get added to their WhatsApp.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Coming to the most popular feature of WhatsApp, the Dark Mode. The WhatsApp Dark Mode is already available for Android and iOS app, but going forward, the same feature will be rolled out to WhatsApp web and desktop version in next few weeks.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 7, 2020 11:39 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp getting 4 new animated sticker packs today: Check details
News
WhatsApp getting 4 new animated sticker packs today: Check details
Google Chrome feature could extend laptop battery life

News

Google Chrome feature could extend laptop battery life

Realme TV to go on sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

Smart TVs

Realme TV to go on sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

TikTok Pro scam: Why installing the fake app is a bad idea

News

TikTok Pro scam: Why installing the fake app is a bad idea

Redmi Note 9 Pro to go on sale at 12 pm today

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro to go on sale at 12 pm today

Most Popular

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Creative Outlier Air Review

Huami Amazfit BIP S Review

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions

WhatsApp getting 4 new animated sticker packs today: Check details

Google Chrome feature could extend laptop battery life

TikTok Pro scam: Why installing the fake app is a bad idea

Redmi Note 9 Pro to go on sale at 12 pm today

Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12 pm; check details

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

BGR Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

BGR Talks: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp getting 4 new animated sticker packs today: Check details

News

WhatsApp getting 4 new animated sticker packs today: Check details
Realme TV to go on sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

Smart TVs

Realme TV to go on sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers
TikTok Pro scam: Why installing the fake app is a bad idea

News

TikTok Pro scam: Why installing the fake app is a bad idea
Poco M2 Pro launch at 12PM today: How to watch livestream

News

Poco M2 Pro launch at 12PM today: How to watch livestream
Android 11 आने के बाद कितना बदल जाएगा आपका स्मार्टफोन

फीचर

Android 11 आने के बाद कितना बदल जाएगा आपका स्मार्टफोन

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी तैयार कर रही दो नए स्मार्टफोन, लगा होगा 108 मेगापिक्सल का कैमरा

Realme Smart TV आज सेल पर होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

Poco M2 Pro स्मार्टफोन आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट लाइव

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro स्मार्टफोन की सेल आज, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

iQoo Z1x स्मार्टफोन के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स, लॉन्चिंग के पहले आए सामने

Latest Videos

5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India

News

5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India
Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Features

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new
Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner

Features

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner
BGR Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

Features

BGR Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

News

WhatsApp getting 4 new animated sticker packs today: Check details
News
WhatsApp getting 4 new animated sticker packs today: Check details
Google Chrome feature could extend laptop battery life

News

Google Chrome feature could extend laptop battery life
TikTok Pro scam: Why installing the fake app is a bad idea

News

TikTok Pro scam: Why installing the fake app is a bad idea
Redmi Note 9 Pro to go on sale at 12 pm today

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro to go on sale at 12 pm today
Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12 pm; check details

News

Realme Narzo 10A to go on sale today at 12 pm; check details

new arrivals in india

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers