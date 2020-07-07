WhatsApp getting 4 new animated sticker packs today: Check details

WhatsApp is rolling out four new animated sticker packs for Android Beta and iOS Beta apps today. As reported by WABetaInfo, the messaging platform is getting these new animated stickers in WhatsApp Android Beta version 2.20.194.17 and 2.20.70.26 iOS beta versions. Also Read - देश का पहला सोशल मीडिया एप Elyments लॉन्च, Facebook, Whatsapp को मिलेगी टक्कर

It is also reported that previous updates might get the feature as well (for example the 2.20.70 iOS update from the App Store) but it is still a Beta exclusive update. We can expect these to roll out in future stable updates after thorough testing. The Beta updates usually get bugs and inconsistency, so the company is only uses it for testing purposes. Also Read - WhatsApp पर आ रहे ये 5 नए बदलाव, जानें कैसे बदल सकते हैं थीम



To note, some of the Animates Stickers are also available in stable version as well. Last week, the company announced several new and exciting features for its two billion userbase. It brought new animated stickers, QR codes, dark mode for desktop & web, and group video call updates out of beta to the stable version of WhatsApp across platforms.

The company confirmed that some of these new features will be rolled out gradually in stable updates over the next few weeks. To start with, users will soon start seeing the ‘Animated Stickers’ in the latest versions of WhatsApp. As the name suggests, these animated stickers will be moving/gif-video like stickers.

The app will also get QR codes, which will enable users to add a new contact easily. All they will need to do is scan other person’s QR code and it the contact will get added to their WhatsApp.

Coming to the most popular feature of WhatsApp, the Dark Mode. The WhatsApp Dark Mode is already available for Android and iOS app, but going forward, the same feature will be rolled out to WhatsApp web and desktop version in next few weeks.