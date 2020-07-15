Instant messaging app WhatsApp witnessed an outage in India and across the world late night through the early hours of Wednesday, July 15. Thousands of users reported glitches in the popular messaging application. As per Down Detector, users began reporting issues with the app since 1:32 AM. Also Read - WhatsApp Business update brings QR codes, animated stickers and more; check details

About 72 percent of users who saw issues reported problems in connection, sending and receiving messages as well as log-in problems. The problems rendered many people of the 1.5 billion-strong WhatsApp user-base unable to log into the app. These included both iOS and Android users. Down Detector saw users reporting difficulty logging into their accounts from several countries. These included Sri Lanka, Peru, England, India, USA, Brazil, Netherlands, Germany, Egypt, Columbia, Kazakhstan, Sweden, Romania, Trinidad & Tobago, and Ireland. Also Read - WhatsApp Animated Stickers: Here's how to download and send them

Many WhatsApp users took to micro-blogging platform Twitter to report their issues. As more users tweeted about the problem, unable to figure out if the issue was on their end or a problem with WhatsApp in general, the hashtag #whatsappdown began trending. However, the app soon began functioning normally. This is not the first time the app has seen an issue like this pop-up. Also Read - WhatsApp Animated Stickers come to latest beta for iOS and Android

WhatsApp and Messenger could get cross-platform messaging

In other news, WhatsApp parent company Facebook will soon bring cross-platform messaging to both WhatsApp and Messenger. And as per reliable tipster, WABetainfo, the plans to connect both these apps could be in the works. These plans were first mentioned by Mark Zuckerberg last year, who planned to merge Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram in a unique service.

It will be hard to tell if the final rollout will ever happen or will it be scrapped. The tipster says integrating might sound interesting but has its challenges. Developers would have to be extremely sure of their effectiveness. And if the tests don’t deliver satisfactory results, chances are Facebook could look at other possibilities. Testing at all levels is crucial for the success of a feature. For instance, the dark mode rollout for WhatsApp took ages, only because Facebook and its developers wanted to be absolutely sure about its implementation. They didn’t want a quick roll out riddled with bugs.