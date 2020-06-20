comscore WhatsApp goes down in India for many users | BGR India
WhatsApp goes down in India for many users, 'last seen' issues spotted by users

Down Detector, an outage monitor for popular online platforms reported a 66 percent spike in the reports of WhatsApp going down with the last seen status vanishing.

  • Published: June 20, 2020 8:46 AM IST
WhatsApp

Popular instant messaging service WhatsApp went down on Friday evening for a lot of people in India. Users reported issues with privacy settings in the app, along with the ‘last seen’ status not showing for people. Also Read - WhatsApp Web to get revamped dark theme, group voice, video calls

Down Detector, an outage monitor for popular online platforms reported a 66 percent spike in the reports of WhatsApp going down with the last seen status vanishing. Another 28 percent of users also reported connection issues. The issue was faced by both Android and iOS users. Also Read - WhatsApp in 2020: Multi-device support, self-destructing messages, new dark mode bubble color and other new features

Watch: Weekly News Roundup – June 19

“WhatsApp is experiencing issues when updating privacy settings,” said a tweet by WABetainfo. Many users pointed out the issue with tweets like “Does anyone know what’s going on with #whatsapp?” taking rounds. Meanwhile, the official Twitter account of Mumbai Police also tweeted on the matter saying it saw no hassles, confirming that not everyone faced the issue. Also Read - TikTok beats WhatsApp and Facebook in usage in rural India: Report

Neither Facebook nor WhatsApp has commented on the issue so far. Just three days before the incident, Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram suffered outages in various parts of the world and Instagram users were not able to post DMs or direct messages.

Similarly, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp went down for millions of users in North America, South America, and Europe on April 2. In the same week, Facebook and Instagram also went down for PC and desktop users in the UK.

WhatsApp Web to get Dark mode, support for voice, video calls

In other news, new reports suggested that a new revamped design to WhatsApp Web will bring dark mode and calling features to the platform. This includes both voice and video call, as per a report by WAbetainfo.

WhatsApp Web to get revamped dark theme, group voice, video calls

WhatsApp Web to get revamped dark theme, group voice, video calls

The Facebook-owned social messaging platform brought dark mode to its application on Android as well as iOS. However, the dark mode remains missing from the web interface of the service. However, you can check out the link above for an instant trick to get dark mode enabled easily on WhatsApp Web.

Story Timeline

Published Date: June 20, 2020 8:46 AM IST
  • Published Date: June 20, 2020 8:46 AM IST

