Beware: WhatsApp Gold hoax message is back and it could land you in trouble

WhatsApp is one of the most popular platforms to communicate in the world. However, it is also accountable for the potential risk of crooks being able to exploit and manipulate, and spreading hoax messages on the platform. Though the Facebook-owned messaging service has taken security steps, a dangerous hoax message is back.

Back in 2016, a message about WhatsApp Gold spread on the platform that basically contained a malware. Now, Standard.co.uk is reporting that this hoax message is back, and it is spreading on a massive scale. The report claims that WhatsApp users get a link with a message to download WhatsApp Gold, which according to scammers will lead users to the updated and enhanced version of the WhatsApp. But in reality, users are duped as there is no such update, and the link actually contains a hidden malware. The message also contains a ‘Martinelli’ word, which is the same word that we witnessed back in 2016 in a hoax message.

Watch: WhatsApp features in 2017

The report further states that “as is the case now, Martinelli created panic attacks among WhatsApp users then too.” The message circulating on WhatsApp reads, “If you know anyone using WhatsApp you might pass on this. An IT colleague has advised that a video comes out from WhatsApp called Martinelli do not open it, it hacks your phone and nothing will fix it. Spread the word.”

In reality, this message is a complete hoax and there’s no such video at all and the said Martinelli video doesn’t exist in real life. Therefore, users are advised to be aware or suspicious of such hoax messages on WhatsApp, and stop forwarding it and inform your friends.