WhatsApp group calling shortcut is rolling out for iOS; coming soon on Android

The newly introduced shortcut allows users to just tap on the shortcut and then select the users that will be part of the group call.

  • Published: December 20, 2018 3:17 PM IST
WhatsApp has just released a new update for its iOS app bringing a new feature. The new update may not be monumental but it sure is an extremely useful feature for users who use WhatsApp for video calls. The new update has added a new group video calling shortcut on WhatsApp for iOS.

This shortcut allows users to easily initiate group video calls by simplifying the process. Previously, if one had to make a group video call then they had to manually call all users and then add them to the group call making the process a bit complicated.

The newly introduced shortcut allows users to just tap on the shortcut, and then select the users that will be part of the group call. After selecting the users, WhatsApp directly calls them and adds them to the group call. The feature though is still limited to four people at a given time, which means that WhatsApp has some ground to cover when it comes to group video calling. The group video calling shortcut was initially introduced in the beta version of iOS last month.

According to TechCrunch, the company has only rolled out the update for iOS and will soon launch the update for Android users. This new feature comes days after WhatsApp rolled out its PiP (Picture-in-Picture) mode for video links on Android where users can play the video without leaving the app.

WhatsApp update brings PIP mode to the stable version for Android users

WhatsApp update brings PIP mode to the stable version for Android users

The developers also seem to be working on new features including a rumored dark mode. The company has also launched a television campaign in India to fight fake news.

  • Published Date: December 20, 2018 3:17 PM IST

