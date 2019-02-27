comscore
  • Home
  • Whatsapp group invitation feature spotted on latest Android beta update
News

Whatsapp group invitation feature spotted on latest Android beta update

A new report has revealed that the group invitation feature has been spotted on Android via the latest 2.19.55 beta update.

  • Published: February 27, 2019 12:26 PM IST
whatsapp-stock

WhatsApp adds a lot of features on a monthly basis to iOS and Android platforms with an aim to keep the messaging service engaging and practical. WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps as it tries to set new benchmarks in terms of user experience by keeping it simple and offering features that other messaging apps lack.

Earlier today it was reported that WhatsApp will soon add an ‘Advance search’ feature, and now a new report has revealed that the group invitation feature has come to Android. The feature was spotted on the latest Android beta version 2.19.55. “WhatsApp is working on the feature in this update in order to add improvements and fixes for the feature, before to enable it for everyone,” Wabetainfo reported.

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus and S10e to launch in India on March 6; pricing and specifications

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus and S10e to launch in India on March 6; pricing and specifications

Recently, it was reported that the group invitation feature will be rolled out to the next iOS beta update. Now, the mentioned source has confirmed that this feature will soon be rolled out to Android devices. However, the Facebook-owned company is yet to officially confirm this development and official rollout timeline details.

OnePlus 7 won’t launch with wireless charging feature: Report

Also Read

OnePlus 7 won’t launch with wireless charging feature: Report

The cited source stated that “the feature will be enabled in future and it requires a lot of time to be enabled because WhatsApp wants to ensure the best bug-free experience for you.” Currently, anyone can add you in any group without even taking your permission. But the latest group invitation feature will stop any group admin from adding you without your prior permission. In simpler terms, with this feature, you will be able to decide whether to join a group or not.

Watch: Microsoft Surface Go First Look

WhatsApp will add a group option in the privacy settings, where you will be given three options, including Everyone, My Contacts and Nobody. The Everyone option is self-explanatory. By enabling this option, anyone will be able to add you to any group without your permission. If you opt for ‘My Contacts’ option, only your contacts will be able to add you in a group without your permission.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro back in stock with discount offer and free wireless charger

Also Read

Huawei Mate 20 Pro back in stock with discount offer and free wireless charger

If a person is not in your WhatsApp’s contact list and wants to add you to a group, then he/she will have to send an invitation letter first, then Admin will be allowed to add to the desired Group. Lastly, if you select the third ‘Nobody’ option, no one will be able to add you to any group directly. Once this option is enabled, anyone wanting to add you to a group, will have to send a group invitation and you can even reject that invitation.

  • Published Date: February 27, 2019 12:26 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Whatsapp group invitation feature spotted on latest Android beta update
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3.1 Plus gets Android 9 Pie Update
thumb-img
News
WhatsApp to add 'Advance search' feature soon for Android and iOS
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG Mobile zombit mode: Key takeaways

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi and Light confirm partnership for future smartphones with DSLR-like capabilities
News
Xiaomi and Light confirm partnership for future smartphones with DSLR-like capabilities
Vivo iQOO smartphone leak hints at display with a waterdrop notch

News

Vivo iQOO smartphone leak hints at display with a waterdrop notch

OnePlus 5 OxygenOS Open Beta 27, OnePlus 5T Open Beta 25 bring gaming mode enhancements and more

News

OnePlus 5 OxygenOS Open Beta 27, OnePlus 5T Open Beta 25 bring gaming mode enhancements and more

Huawei Mate 20 Pro back in stock with discount offer and free wireless charger

Deals

Huawei Mate 20 Pro back in stock with discount offer and free wireless charger

Nokia 3.1 Plus gets Android 9 Pie Update

News

Nokia 3.1 Plus gets Android 9 Pie Update

Most Popular

Nokia 9 PureView First Impressions: A gadget that could be slow to market

Vivo V15 Pro Camera Review

Oppo's 10x lossless zoom shows both the progress and difficulties with smartphone zoom

Samsung Galaxy S10+ camera samples

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active First Impressions

Whatsapp group invitation feature spotted on latest Android beta update

Samsung Galaxy S10 with Snapdragon 855 SoC easily beats the Exynos 9820 version in benchmarks

Trai to decide on rules for Internet calling, messaging firms soon

Reliance Jio to become No. 1 telecom operator this year: Reports

Xiaomi and Light confirm partnership for future smartphones with DSLR-like capabilities

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Whatsapp group invitation feature spotted on latest Android beta update

News

Whatsapp group invitation feature spotted on latest Android beta update
OnePlus 5 OxygenOS Open Beta 27, OnePlus 5T Open Beta 25 bring gaming mode enhancements and more

News

OnePlus 5 OxygenOS Open Beta 27, OnePlus 5T Open Beta 25 bring gaming mode enhancements and more
Nokia 3.1 Plus gets Android 9 Pie Update

News

Nokia 3.1 Plus gets Android 9 Pie Update
WhatsApp to add 'Advance search' feature soon for Android and iOS

News

WhatsApp to add 'Advance search' feature soon for Android and iOS
Honor View20 update improves video stabilization, adds ViLTE support

News

Honor View20 update improves video stabilization, adds ViLTE support

हिंदी समाचार

ऑनलाइन म्यूजिक स्ट्रीमिंग प्लेटफॉर्म Spotify भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, ऐसे मिलेगा फ्री सब्सक्रिप्शन

OnePlus 7 वायरलैस चार्जिंग के बिना ही होगा लॉन्च: रिपोर्ट

INDvsAUS के बीच दूसरा T20 मुकाबला आज, मैच देखते हुए आप यूं कर सकते हैं कमाई

शाओमी Mi 9 का पहली सेल में हुआ चंद सेकंड में स्टॉक खत्म, 5 मार्च को होगी अगली सेल

Energizer ने लॉन्च किया बाहुबली बैटरी वाला स्मार्टफोन, 50 दिनों तक चलेगी बैटरी

News

Whatsapp group invitation feature spotted on latest Android beta update
News
Whatsapp group invitation feature spotted on latest Android beta update
Samsung Galaxy S10 with Snapdragon 855 SoC easily beats the Exynos 9820 version in benchmarks

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 with Snapdragon 855 SoC easily beats the Exynos 9820 version in benchmarks
Trai to decide on rules for Internet calling, messaging firms soon

News

Trai to decide on rules for Internet calling, messaging firms soon
Reliance Jio to become No. 1 telecom operator this year: Reports

News

Reliance Jio to become No. 1 telecom operator this year: Reports
Xiaomi and Light confirm partnership for future smartphones with DSLR-like capabilities

News

Xiaomi and Light confirm partnership for future smartphones with DSLR-like capabilities