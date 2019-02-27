Whatsapp group invitation feature spotted on latest Android beta update

WhatsApp adds a lot of features on a monthly basis to iOS and Android platforms with an aim to keep the messaging service engaging and practical. WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps as it tries to set new benchmarks in terms of user experience by keeping it simple and offering features that other messaging apps lack.

Earlier today it was reported that WhatsApp will soon add an ‘Advance search’ feature, and now a new report has revealed that the group invitation feature has come to Android. The feature was spotted on the latest Android beta version 2.19.55. “WhatsApp is working on the feature in this update in order to add improvements and fixes for the feature, before to enable it for everyone,” Wabetainfo reported.

Recently, it was reported that the group invitation feature will be rolled out to the next iOS beta update. Now, the mentioned source has confirmed that this feature will soon be rolled out to Android devices. However, the Facebook-owned company is yet to officially confirm this development and official rollout timeline details.

The cited source stated that “the feature will be enabled in future and it requires a lot of time to be enabled because WhatsApp wants to ensure the best bug-free experience for you.” Currently, anyone can add you in any group without even taking your permission. But the latest group invitation feature will stop any group admin from adding you without your prior permission. In simpler terms, with this feature, you will be able to decide whether to join a group or not.

WhatsApp will add a group option in the privacy settings, where you will be given three options, including Everyone, My Contacts and Nobody. The Everyone option is self-explanatory. By enabling this option, anyone will be able to add you to any group without your permission. If you opt for ‘My Contacts’ option, only your contacts will be able to add you in a group without your permission.

If a person is not in your WhatsApp’s contact list and wants to add you to a group, then he/she will have to send an invitation letter first, then Admin will be allowed to add to the desired Group. Lastly, if you select the third ‘Nobody’ option, no one will be able to add you to any group directly. Once this option is enabled, anyone wanting to add you to a group, will have to send a group invitation and you can even reject that invitation.