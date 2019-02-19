comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp group invitation system will save you from being added to pesky groups
News

WhatsApp group invitation system will save you from being added to pesky groups

News

In case the privacy settings of the user do not allow the admin to send the invite then a new chat will appear with the option to accept or decline the invite.

  • Published: February 19, 2019 3:56 PM IST
WhatsApp logo photo 805px

How many times have you been added to a WhatsApp group without your permission? How many times have you wished that the app or the person who added you to the group would have asked for your permission? It looks like WhatsApp was listening to you. According to recent reports, the company has started working on adding a new group invitation system. The report added that this feature will be available for both WhatsApp Business as well as the regular version of the app. Similar to the privacy settings for the Status feature, users can tweak the WhatsApp groups settings.

The privacy option will allow users to control who can add them to groups. The options include “Everyone”, “My Contacts”, or “Nobody”. According to WABetaInfo, administrators of a group can send invites to the user and the user will get the group invitation request. In case the privacy settings of the user do not allow the administrator to send the invite then a new chat will appear from the administrator with the option to accept or decline the invitation to the group.

Watch: Vivo NEX Dual Display First Look

It is worth noting that the invites will expire in 72 hours and a user can’t get two invites from any given group at the same time. As previously reported, the developers are still working on finalizing how the feature will work along with a number of internal tests. this means that it will be a while before we actually see the new feature roll out to WhatsApp users across the world.

Now Facebook and WhatsApp to be summoned in India by house panel: Report

Also Read

Now Facebook and WhatsApp to be summoned in India by house panel: Report

This comes right after it was reported that WhatsApp has just launched its WhatsApp Business app for iOS. The app is only available in the beta version, but it is likely that the company will soon launch a stable version of the app on the platform. According to previous reports, the company is also working on a “Find Businesses” feature to ensure that users can easily find businesses in a given area. The company has also removed the broadcast symbol from the messages on the recipient end.

  • Published Date: February 19, 2019 3:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro teaser poster surfaces
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 next flash sale on February 21: Price, specifcations
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi 9 Explorer Edition prices leaked
thumb-img
Gaming
Man attacks fiancée's brother with knife over smartphone charger for playing PUBG

Editor's Pick

Android Q may replace back button with a gesture: Report
News
Android Q may replace back button with a gesture: Report
WhatsApp group invitation system will save you from being added to pesky groups

News

WhatsApp group invitation system will save you from being added to pesky groups

Reliance Jio enables first-of-its-kind AI enabled loan facilitator video chat bot

News

Reliance Jio enables first-of-its-kind AI enabled loan facilitator video chat bot

These 5 paid Android games are now available for free

Gaming

These 5 paid Android games are now available for free

Realme 3 launch in India teased

News

Realme 3 launch in India teased

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal invests Rs 650 crore in Ola

Redmi Note 7 teased on Flipkart ahead of February 28 India launch

Android Q may replace back button with a gesture: Report

WhatsApp group invitation system will save you from being added to pesky groups

Reliance Jio enables first-of-its-kind AI enabled loan facilitator video chat bot

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp group invitation system will save you from being added to pesky groups

News

WhatsApp group invitation system will save you from being added to pesky groups
Now Facebook and WhatsApp to be summoned in India by house panel: Report

News

Now Facebook and WhatsApp to be summoned in India by house panel: Report
WhatsApp testing a useful feature that may change your experience

News

WhatsApp testing a useful feature that may change your experience
WhatsApp Business app to be available on iPhones soon; beta version released

News

WhatsApp Business app to be available on iPhones soon; beta version released
Instagram testing Direct message feature for the web: Report

News

Instagram testing Direct message feature for the web: Report

हिंदी समाचार

भारत में नेगेटिव फीडबैक के बाद PUBG Mobile यूजर एक्सपीरियंस बढ़ाने पर दे रही है जोर

वीवो के सबब्रांड iQOO ने टीजर जारी कर बताई अपने पहले फोन की खूबियां, ये हैं स्पेसिफिकेशंस 

एयटेल अपने इन ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान्स पर दे रहा है 1,000जीबी फ्री डाटा

हुवावे P30 की लॉन्च डेट का हुआ खुलासा, MWC 2019 में नहीं पेरिस में होगा लॉन्च

Nokia 8.1 और 7.1 पर इन दो स्टोर्स में मिल रही है बेहतरीन डील

News

Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal invests Rs 650 crore in Ola
News
Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal invests Rs 650 crore in Ola
Redmi Note 7 teased on Flipkart ahead of February 28 India launch

News

Redmi Note 7 teased on Flipkart ahead of February 28 India launch
Android Q may replace back button with a gesture: Report

News

Android Q may replace back button with a gesture: Report
WhatsApp group invitation system will save you from being added to pesky groups

News

WhatsApp group invitation system will save you from being added to pesky groups
Reliance Jio enables first-of-its-kind AI enabled loan facilitator video chat bot

News

Reliance Jio enables first-of-its-kind AI enabled loan facilitator video chat bot