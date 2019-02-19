WhatsApp group invitation system will save you from being added to pesky groups

How many times have you been added to a WhatsApp group without your permission? How many times have you wished that the app or the person who added you to the group would have asked for your permission? It looks like WhatsApp was listening to you. According to recent reports, the company has started working on adding a new group invitation system. The report added that this feature will be available for both WhatsApp Business as well as the regular version of the app. Similar to the privacy settings for the Status feature, users can tweak the WhatsApp groups settings.

The privacy option will allow users to control who can add them to groups. The options include “Everyone”, “My Contacts”, or “Nobody”. According to WABetaInfo, administrators of a group can send invites to the user and the user will get the group invitation request. In case the privacy settings of the user do not allow the administrator to send the invite then a new chat will appear from the administrator with the option to accept or decline the invitation to the group.

It is worth noting that the invites will expire in 72 hours and a user can’t get two invites from any given group at the same time. As previously reported, the developers are still working on finalizing how the feature will work along with a number of internal tests. this means that it will be a while before we actually see the new feature roll out to WhatsApp users across the world.

This comes right after it was reported that WhatsApp has just launched its WhatsApp Business app for iOS. The app is only available in the beta version, but it is likely that the company will soon launch a stable version of the app on the platform. According to previous reports, the company is also working on a “Find Businesses” feature to ensure that users can easily find businesses in a given area. The company has also removed the broadcast symbol from the messages on the recipient end.