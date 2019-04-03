comscore
  WhatsApp Groups on Android get new privacy settings: All you need to know
WhatsApp Groups on Android get new privacy settings: All you need to know

The new WhatsApp group invitation feature will be able to those using the latest version of WhatsApp.

  Published: April 3, 2019 1:01 PM IST
WhatsApp was expected to add a new Group Invitation feature to its app, which was recently spotted in the Android beta version. With this feature, a group admin will first have to take your permission to add you to any WhatsApp group. Now, it seems that the Facebook-owned company is finally adding the invite system feature. WhatsApp has announced that new privacy settings for Groups on Android will be added, giving users more control over their experience.

If you really want to restrict anyone from adding you to a WhatsApp group or take permission first, then you can head to Settings section to enable the feature. You then need to tap on Account -> Privacy -> Groups. You will be then greeted with three options, which includes Nobody, My Contacts, and Everyone. The first one means you’ll have to approve joining every group to which you’re invited. By opting for the “My Contacts” option, only users you have in your address book will be able to add you to any desired group.

“In those cases, the person inviting you to a group will be prompted to send a private invite through an individual chat, giving you the choice of joining the group. You’ll have three days to accept the invite before it expires,” WhatsApp said. The third option is self-explanatory. Selecting the third means that you will not be getting the joining invites from the group admins. One can directly add you in groups.

“With these new features, users will have more control over the group messages they receive,” the messaging service said. WhatsApp further asserted that the new privacy settings will be rolled out to some users starting today and it will be available worldwide in the coming weeks. Notably, the WhatsApp group invitation feature will be able to those using the latest version of WhatsApp.

