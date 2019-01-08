comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp groups with several Indian users found sharing child pornography: Report
News

WhatsApp groups with several Indian users found sharing child pornography: Report

News

Google removed these third-party apps from Google Play Store after a recent report.

  • Published: January 8, 2019 4:35 PM IST
WhatsApp logo photo 805px

An Israeli company has found new details on child pornography specific to WhatsApp groups involving several Indian users. The Israeli online safety startup AntiToxin Technologies which also published an investigation on child pornography two weeks back, has now found that many Indian WhatsApp users and groups are among those globally that circulate child pornography on WhatsApp messaging service, ET reports.

TechCrunch recently noted that a number of WhatsApp groups are globally sharing child sexual abuse material (CSAM), and enabling commercial sexual exploitation of children (CSEoC) via third-party apps available on Google Play. These apps helped user discover such groups that often included ‘adult’ sections, and offered them invite links to join these groups by trading images of child exploitation.

Beware: WhatsApp Gold hoax message is back and it could land you in trouble

Also Read

Beware: WhatsApp Gold hoax message is back and it could land you in trouble

Addressing the issue, Google removed these third-party apps from Google Play after TechCrunch’s report, but apparently that’s not the case. As per an Indian cyber security specialist Nitish Chandan, these apps are still available online in the form of apk files via simple Google Search, if not on Google Play, TheNewsMinute reports.

Additionally, Israeli company AntiToxin Technologies’ CMO Roi Carthy also told ET, “We did in fact find Indian users and groups that were disseminating child pornography. I don’t have an exact number, but there was a considerable amount of participants with “+91” as the (India) international access code for the phone numbers that identified them as participants in these.”

WhatsApp beta for iOS now allows users to add stickers on media, reply privately and more

Also Read

WhatsApp beta for iOS now allows users to add stickers on media, reply privately and more

The research was reportedly conducted only on public WhatsApp groups, where participants add themselves via an invite link. For such adult groups, WhatsApp invite links are said to be active, although the company claims to have banned as many as 130,000 accounts in 10-days.

  • Published Date: January 8, 2019 4:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
LG Q9 announced in South Korea
thumb-img
News
Redmi 7 teased by Xiaomi founder Lei Jun
thumb-img
News
Amazfit Cor 2 wearable launched in China: Price, features
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG Mobile may be getting monsters for Chinese New Year

Most Popular

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition first impressions

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Goa Police, Bengaluru start-up invent technology to detect illegal drones

Huawei MateBook 13, MediaPad M5 Lite launched at CES 2019

LG Q9 announced in South Korea

Redmi 7 teased by Xiaomi founder Lei Jun

WhatsApp groups with several Indian users found sharing child pornography: Report

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp groups with several Indian users found sharing child pornography: Report

News

WhatsApp groups with several Indian users found sharing child pornography: Report
Huawei Mate 20 Pro gets another EMUI 9 update

News

Huawei Mate 20 Pro gets another EMUI 9 update
US blogger draws criticism on social media for calling India 'too poor' after losing her iPhone X

News

US blogger draws criticism on social media for calling India 'too poor' after losing her iPhone X
Uber appoints new head of central operations, strengthening India leadership

News

Uber appoints new head of central operations, strengthening India leadership
WhatsApp revamps its audio files sharing section; adds preview for the files

News

WhatsApp revamps its audio files sharing section; adds preview for the files

हिंदी समाचार

CES 2019: हुवावे MateBook 13 और MediaPad M5 Lite हुए लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Honor Play 8A, 3GB रैम के साथ हुआ लॉन्च , जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

PUBG Mobile में दिखाई दिए Zombies और डेड बॉडीज

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया स्मार्ट स्पीकर, गूगल और अमेजन को देगा टक्कर

सैमसंग Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10 Lite की बैटरी इंफॉर्मेशन हुई लीक

News

Goa Police, Bengaluru start-up invent technology to detect illegal drones
News
Goa Police, Bengaluru start-up invent technology to detect illegal drones
Huawei MateBook 13, MediaPad M5 Lite launched at CES 2019

News

Huawei MateBook 13, MediaPad M5 Lite launched at CES 2019
LG Q9 announced in South Korea

News

LG Q9 announced in South Korea
Redmi 7 teased by Xiaomi founder Lei Jun

News

Redmi 7 teased by Xiaomi founder Lei Jun
WhatsApp groups with several Indian users found sharing child pornography: Report

News

WhatsApp groups with several Indian users found sharing child pornography: Report