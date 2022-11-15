comscore WhatsApp India head, Meta India public policy director resign
  • Home
  • News
  • Whatsapp India Head Meta Indias Director Of Public Policy Quit
News

WhatsApp India head, Meta India’s director of Public Policy quit

News

Meta has appointed Shivnath Thukral as its new director for public policy in India, replacing Rajiv Aggrawal.

Highlights

  • Meta has appointed Shivnath Thukral as its new director for public policy in India.
  • A Meta spokesperson said both of the exits were unrelated to the current layoffs.
  • Meta recently sacked 11,000 employees globally, amounting to 13 percent of its total workforce.
meta-g39f0b5718_1280

Image: Pixabay

WhatsApp‘s India head Abhijit Bose and the director of public policy for Meta in India, Rajiv Aggarwal, have resigned, a Meta spokesperson said on Tuesday. The company has appointed Shivnath Thukral as its new director for public policy in India, the spokesperson added. Also Read - WhatsApp wants you to message yourself, because why not?

Meta India public policy head, WhatsApp India head resign

A Meta spokesperson said both of the exits were unrelated to the current layoffs. Also Read - WhatsApp is working on a new 'DND Mode' that will flag missed calls

Notably, recently, Meta India head Ajit Mohan also put down his papers on November 3 to join rival Snap. Also Read - WhatsApp will soon allow you to use the app on at least two phones simultaneously

The reason behind the stepping down of these officials has not been revealed. As per a statement by WhatsApp head Will Cathcart to TechCrunch, “I want to thank Abhijit Bose for his tremendous contributions as our first Head of WhatsApp in India. His entrepreneurial drive helped our team deliver new services that have benefited millions of people and businesses. There is so much more WhatsApp can do for India and we’re excited to continue helping advance India’s digital transformation.”

Facebook has been facing regulatory challenges in India, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has been tightening laws governing Big Tech companies.

WhatsApp, the messaging service owned by Meta, has also been seeking to ramp up its payments service in a highly competitive market and take on more established players such as Alphabet Inc’s Google Pay, Ant Group-backed Paytm and Walmart’s PhonePe.

A couple of months back, the head of WhatsApp’s India payment business, Manesh Mahatme, also quit to join Amazon India.

For the unversed, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sacked 11,000 employees globally, amounting to 13 percent of its total workforce.

“At the start of Covid, the world rapidly moved online and the surge of e-commerce led to outsized revenue growth. Many people predicted this would be a permanent acceleration that would continue even after the pandemic ended,” said Zuckerberg in a blog post. He added, “I did too, so I made the decision to significantly increase our investments. Unfortunately, this did not play out the way I expected.”

–With inputs from Reuters

  • Published Date: November 15, 2022 7:18 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Google Pixel Fold renders hint at punch hole display, two speakers and more
Mobiles
Google Pixel Fold renders hint at punch hole display, two speakers and more
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre Edition arrives in India

automobile

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre Edition arrives in India

iPhone with USB-C port is coming but Lightning port isn't going away

Opinions

iPhone with USB-C port is coming but Lightning port isn't going away

Google Play adds support for UPI Autopay on subscription-based purchases

News

Google Play adds support for UPI Autopay on subscription-based purchases

Airtel s 5G Plus network arrives in Gurugram: Check details

Telecom

Airtel s 5G Plus network arrives in Gurugram: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

WhatsApp India head, Abhijit Bose, Meta India public policy head, Rajiv Aggarwal, resign

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre Edition arrives in India

Google Play adds support for UPI Autopay on subscription-based purchases

Now you can message yourself on WhatsApp

Oppo smartphones get support for Jio s True 5G network

Want to use 5G in India? Check coverage in your city, supported phones

Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones of 2022

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to get emergency SOS via satellite feature this month: How to use it

How To Send Stickers on WhatsApp and Download Stickers from Gallery, Watch Video

iPhone 13 to OnePlus 10T, Top 5 Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 60,000, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iPhone SE 4 Launch Details Leaked, Watch video For Details

News

iPhone SE 4 Launch Details Leaked, Watch video For Details
vivo X90 series Launch Details Leaked Ahead of Its official Launch, Watch Video for Details

News

vivo X90 series Launch Details Leaked Ahead of Its official Launch, Watch Video for Details
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Now it will Automatically Mute Group Chats, Watch Video For Details

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Now it will Automatically Mute Group Chats, Watch Video For Details
From iPhone 14 Pro to Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones

Features

From iPhone 14 Pro to Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones