WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook down worldwide

Facebook's services including WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram are currently down globally. This seems to be a massive outage. Users are flooding the microblogging site Twitter and DownDetector with complaints on the same.

Users are reporting that they are Jannie to use the social media platforms at the moment. Some are reporting that to reach any of the services the webpage response is showing unreachable.

According to few users on Twitter, Facebook has put up a message on its official website stating, “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can.”

The social media company has not officially shared the reason behind the outage but we expect it to be a server-side error that has caused all of the company's services to crash.

Notably, this isn’t the first time that Facebook’s servers have suffered such a big outage.

Here’s a look at some of the tweets posted by concerned users:

Everyone on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram coming to Twitter to find out if Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram are down. pic.twitter.com/hMhsPAn2rh — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) October 4, 2021

Rio:- how do we know WhatsApp, facebook and Instagram has been compromised Professor:- that’s where Twitter comes in #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/R3kS7fPJzy — Collins ✌ (@_collinsville) October 4, 2021

Me after realising that whatsapp, instagram and facebook are down😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/eJT1aOsY2W — tanushre (@__tanushre__) October 4, 2021

Twitter User wenn Facebook, WhatsApp und Instagram down sind… pic.twitter.com/N7vLdLeDFl — PraShant kanade (@kanade_prashu) October 4, 2021

*When Instagram , Facebook and Whatsapp are down * Me on twitter: pic.twitter.com/NRU5ypxW9p — Rahul K (@whiteknightxr) October 4, 2021

Instagram/Facebook/whatsapp not working in Haryana and UP #Democracy

?? pic.twitter.com/O7PQaWXw60 — Lakhan Bagga (@lakhan_bagga) October 4, 2021

Everyone on twitter after server down of whatsapp instagram 😂 pic.twitter.com/AjrUL0IHGz — ahmedarbab (@ahmedarbab3) October 4, 2021

Everyone coming to twitter to see if instagram and whatsapp are down for everyone else #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/92BvS8A6Ni — 🐶shu(rt pinned) (@narcissistytc) October 4, 2021

(The story is currently developing.)