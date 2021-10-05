Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg loses $7 billion in an hour, drops in the billionaire list

Social media giant Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faced a significant loss after WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram stopped working for hours. Zuckerberg lost nearly $ 7 billion in one hour after social media services owned by the tech giant across the world were disrupted on Monday. According to a Bloomberg report, Facebook‘s stock has declined due to global service disruptions. Zuckerberg also dropped to fifth place in the list of billionaires. His net worth is $ 121.7 billion. He has slipped behind Bill Gates on the wealth list after Monday’s financial shock. Also Read - WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger down worldwide: Facebook apologises, fix coming soon

The report states, "The stock slide on Monday sent Zuckerberg's worth down to $121.6 billion, dropping him below Bill Gates to No. 5 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He's down from almost $140 billion in a matter of weeks, according to the index."

WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram stopped working

It is worth noting that around 10 o'clock on Monday IST, all the services of Facebook around the world were down. As a result, Facebook is hitting the world of advertising. A large portion of advertising is removed from this platform by other companies. Zuckerberg suffered the ultimate financial loss as a result of removing ads from the Facebook Inc. network. Apart from Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, American telecom companies like Verizon, At&t, and T Mobile were also stalled for hours.

We’re now back and running at 100%. 💚 Thank you to everyone around the world today for your patience while our teams worked diligently to restore WhatsApp. We truly appreciate you and continue to be humbled by how much people and organizations rely on our app every day. 💚 — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 5, 2021

Mark Zuckerberg was previously ranked third on Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index. According to Bloomberg, Facebook’s stock fell 5 percent on Monday, down 15 percent from mid-September.

Apologizing for the disruption to Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram services, Tech Giant CEO Mark Zuckerberg personally apologized to his millions of users worldwide. He said the situation would return to normal by Tuesday.

Facebook owns the photo-sharing platform Instagram and the messaging platform WhatsApp. The agency did not mention the cause of the global disruption. A tweet shared on Instagram said, “Instagram and friends are having a hard time right now, and using them can be a problem for you. Stay with us; we’re in it! #Instagramdown.”