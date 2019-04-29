WhatsApp introduces new Cricket Stickers for Android; coming soon to iOS

With IPL 2019 fever going steady, WhatsApp has introduced all-new Cricket Stickers for users on the Android app. These stickers include all cricketing emotions for users to express special moments in their chats with friends and relatives. The Facebook-own messaging platform has started the rollout with WhatsApp for Android for now, and soon these will also be made available for WhatsApp on iOS.

WhatsApp is separately working on animated stickers for the platform and may also bring a new user interface for doodling on images inside the app. The animated stickers under development are said to be similar to static stickers, and will reportedly be part of regular sticker packs, which means regular stickers aren’t going anywhere.

It is also reported that users will be able to preview the animated stickers in the “Sticker” section in the keyboard area. The animated stickers will also continue to play, unlike GIFs that only plays back for about ten times before stopping. The feature is currently hidden as the feature is not ready for stable app. As part of the development efforts, the company is continuously tweaking the feature while making improvements and fixing any bugs that crop up.

Not just stickers, even WhatsApp emojis are expected to get an update very soon. WhatsApp developers are reportedly working to change the emojis that users use in their status updates. The company is testing a new style of emojis that will be available via the doodle picker. This means that these emojis are different from the ones that are used in a chat conversation or even while typing a text status and then sharing it with your friends and family. These new style of emojis were spotted in the latest WhatsApp Beta for Android with version number 2.19.110.