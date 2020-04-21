comscore WhatsApp introduces 'Together At Home' sticker pack in partnership with WHO
News

WhatsApp introduces 'Together At Home' sticker pack in partnership with WHO

News

This new 'Together at Home' sticker pack is available now within WhatsApp.

  Published: April 21, 2020 7:05 PM IST
whatsapp-together-at-home-sticker-pack

WhatsApp on Tuesday made an announcement that the messaging platform is adding a new sticker pack, ‘Together At Home’, designed to reflect many of the moments and emotions that we are all going through at the moment. WhatsApp and the World Health Organization (WHO) have partnered to create this new sticker pack, and now it’ll be available to everyone starting today. Also Read - WhatsApp beta now supports up to 8 people in a group video call

“We’re excited to work with The World Health Organization to launch the ‘Together at Home’ sticker pack that will help people stay connected throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Stickers like these can be funny, educational and universal, breaking through language, age, and other barriers,” noted WhatsApp in its statement. Also Read - WhatsApp के ग्रुप कॉलिंग फीचर में होने जा रहा है ये बड़ा बदलाव

This new ‘Together at Home’ sticker pack is available now within WhatsApp. It includes with text localized for 10 languages – Arabic, French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish. Also Read - WhatsApp: How to start group video call on messaging app

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has also added extended participant support for a single video call. The new feature has come to Beta versions on both the Android and iOS platforms. Earlier, the limit for users on a single WhatsApp video call was four participants, but now one can add up to eight participants.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

The app was reported to be working on increasing the number of users who could be on one video call a while ago. The feature would come as a boon to many users during the ongoing pandemic who have resorted to other apps to keep up with social circles larger than 4 people. These include video conferencing apps like Zoom and Google Duo, which support more users than 4 for quite a while now.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: April 21, 2020 7:05 PM IST

