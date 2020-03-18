WhatsApp beta for iOS brings share sheet integration

WhatsApp developers have just rolled out a new beta version of its app for iOS users. Similar to most beta updates in the past, the new version comes with some new changes. According to a new report, these new changes include share sheet integration in iOS along with some new icons. Before we dive into all the changes, let’s talk about other details associated with this new version. WhatsApp Beta for iOS users need to run version 2.20.40.20 to get all these new features. One should also note that it is quite difficult to sign up for the WhatsApp Beta for iOS program. Let’s talk about the difficulty in detail along with new features.

WhatsApp Beta for iOS new features

According to a report from WABetaInfo, the new version also fixes a bug with the recently launched Dark Theme. The bug prevented iPhone SE and iPhone 8 users from enabling Dark Mode on their WhatsApp. Taking a closer look at the share sheet integration, users can finally see their WhatsApp contacts on the share sheet. This makes sharing a much quicker experience than selecting WhatsApp, opening the app and then selecting the conversation. The report also noted that users need to converse with a contact frequently to bring them up in the share sheet. This means that the share sheet contacts are automatically generated.

Moving further, the new WhatsApp Beta also comes with redesigned icons in the “Contact Info” section. Inspecting the new icons, we noticed slight changes in the ratio, and size of the new icons. Overall, the new icons are largely similar to the previous icons in style. The company also highlighted some other changes that are easy to miss.

Taking a closer look, we get improvements in the Screen Lock feature. WhatsApp developers also made improvements to the Call history section along with the WhatsApp widget. The company also fixed some dark color elements in the dark mode.