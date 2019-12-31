comscore WhatsApp is ending support tomorrow for many phones: Full details
WhatsApp is ending support tomorrow for many phones: Here are the details

WhatsApp is one of the most popular app worldwide and has more than 400 million users in India. The biggest reason behind the popularity of WhatsApp is its simplicity and the number of features it offers to large number of users.

  • Published: December 31, 2019 9:47 AM IST
The Facebook-owned company, WhatsApp, is gradually phasing out support for older versions of mobile operating system due to security and privacy reasons. In the past, the messaging platform dropped support for many Android, iOS, BlackBerry and Windows Phone devices, and now the company has again updated its list.

After December 31, 2019, the WhatsApp for many Windows Phone users will not work anymore. It is a common practice and there is nothing new in it. The company has already informed users in advance when its Android, iOS and Windows Phone WhatsApp app will stop working on older versions.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular app worldwide and has more than 400 million users in India. The biggest reason behind the popularity of WhatsApp is its simplicity and the number of features it offers to large number of users. Also, the best part about this messaging platform is that it allows you to get in touch with your friends and family in a group video or voice chat without any fee.

WhatsApp ending support for all Windows Phone

Till today, WhatsApp was only running on Windows Phone 8.1 operating system or beyond, but from January 1, 2020, the support will be dropped. The company says users will not be able to use “all Windows Phone operating systems after December 31, 2019.” The WhatsApp app might also be removed from the Microsoft Store, as per the firm. But it will remain available for select phones with KaiOS 2.5.1+ OS. These include JioPhone and JioPhone 2.

WhatsApp supported device list of iOS and Android

As per the company’s support page, WhatsApp will stop working on iOS devices running iOS 8 or earlier after February 1, 2020. “For Android versions 2.3.7 and older, you can no longer create new accounts, nor reverify existing accounts. However, you’ll be able to continue using WhatsApp until February 1, 2020,” the messaging firm said. The blog also mentions that the app will no longer work on Android phones running on 2.3.7 and older versions.

  • Published Date: December 31, 2019 9:47 AM IST

