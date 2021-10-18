Message reactions feature is a common feature that almost all social media platforms offer like Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook and so on. WhatsApp is reportedly working on a similar feature. Spotted by WABetaInfo, the message reaction feature is currently under development. It is likely to release for iOS users as of now. Also Read - 5 interesting upcoming WhatsApp features you must wait for

As per the report by WABetaInfo, a new beta version of WhatsApp is spotted on iOS that shows a new setting option for notification. These notifications are of the message reactions on the app. Users will be alerted about these new reactions just like other text messages. It is expected that the settings will let users disable notifications for this feature or change their tone. Notably, the feature is not available for public beta testers yet. The notification that the users will see is “You received a reaction. Update your version of WhatsApp to see reactions.” Also Read - What is WhatsApp end-to-end encrypted backups, How to enable it?

Going by the previous reports, this feature is likely to be available for both individual and group chats. Just like other platforms, WhatsApp users will also be able to respond to a text via the tap and hold method. The feature is still under development and is likely to roll out for both Android and iOS users.

WhatsApp users are expected to get an array of emojis that can be used for reacting to a text message. Also, when reacting to a text message on a group chat, all the participants will be able to see that reaction.

In addition to this, the messaging platform is also expected to roll out features like chat bubble design, individual message reporting functionality, WhatsApp payment shortcut option, group icon editor and more.

Multi-device support 2.0 and an iPad app are also something that the messaging platform is working on currently. It is also expected that the messaging platform might soon let users connect to the app even when there is no internet connection.