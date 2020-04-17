WhatsApp is working on increasing group video call limits

WhatsApp developers seem to be working on a new tweak to its one of its most popular features. According to the latest information available, the company will likely change the limits on its group video calling feature. Once the changes roll out, users will be able to make WhatsApp group video calls with more than four people. Currently, one can only add three more people to a call. As per a new report, WhatsApp has already made this decision. Currently, developers are testing the change internally with an eventual roll-out in the coming weeks. Let’s check out more details regarding the tweak and other changes coming in the future. Also Read - WhatsApp: How to start group video call on messaging app

WhatsApp group video calling changes; details

According to a report from WABetaInfo, the company is likely accelerating the rollout of this change due to COVID-19. Another reason that likely pushed this change on the table is the increasing number of WhatsApp users making group calls. It is worth noting that the report does not indicate any confirmed upper limit at the time. WhatsApp may increase the limit to 6 or even 8 participants. This will ensure that users can talk with a larger group of family members or friends. The company rolled out new updates to its beta version for Android and iOS hinting at this change in code. Also Read - WhatsApp beta for iOS removes 'contact sharing' feature; here's why

The company is also likely to roll out this feature to other platforms after it adds multi-device support. As per past reports, the company is already working on the multi-device feature for quite some time. In addition, the company is also working on a new user interface change during WhatsApp calls. Also Read - WhatsApp continues to improve its multi-device support feature

Taking a closer look at the change, the company will likely add an “End-to-end Encrypted” text on top of the call screen. This redesigned call header will ensure that users know that their calls are encrypted and private. Last but not least, the internal WhatsApp code indicated that users likely need the latest version of the app for the extended video call group limit.