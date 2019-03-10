WhatsApp issues a serious warning, imposes ban on some users; here’s why

comscore
If you see a message stating your phone number is banned from WhatsApp, here’s what you need to do.

  Published: March 10, 2019 3:11 PM IST
Facebook-owned instant messenger, WhatsApp, is one of the widely used platforms for communication. Launched as an instant messenger, today, the app allows you to make voice and video calls as well, among other features. While the app is easily available on the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store, there are some users who are using the modded version of the app developed by third-parties. These versions offer some useful features that are not a part of the official build.

Yes, you get some additional features with the modded version, but these apps are also at the risk of being hacked. Your personal details, chat history and contacts are at a risk. To ensure privacy and data security, WhatsApp has banned a few users from the messaging platform.

These banned users will see a message “Your phone number is banned from using WhatsApp. Contact support for help.” If you are one of those users seeing this message, you’ll need to uninstall the app and download the official app from Google Play Store to restore services. Sadly, WhatsApp has not clarified whether doing this will restore the chat history of users.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has been testing some new features that may soon be rolled out to the users. These include “Advance Search” feature which will allow users to search multiple types of messages – between Photos, GIFs, Videos, Documents, Links and Audio. The company is also looking to bring WhatsApp group invitation feature, dark mode, and fingerprint lock to make your chats more secure.

