WhatsApp has released a new beta version on the Play Store that brings in a number of tweaks. The update from the social messaging platform includes fix for a serious bug that caused the last version of WhatsApp beta for Android to crash for many users. According to reports, the flaw in version 2.19.335 has seemingly been fixed in the latest update. The Facebook-owned messaging platform is also getting new changes such as new skin tones for select emojis.

“Fortunately the 2.19.366 beta update is finally available on the Play Store (if you don’t see it yet, please wait 30 minutes and it will be ready to be downloaded) that fixes the crash issue and all other bugs,” WABetaInfo posted on its website on Friday. “WhatsApp has added new skins for 6 emojis,” it added.

Watch:How to enable fingerprint lock on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has become the latest Voice over Internet Protocol services provider to support call waiting feature even as the company has skipped adding call holding for now, a report said last week. Earlier, when somebody would try to call you on WhatsApp while you were already on the phone, they would hear it ring, but, no one would answer. The call would then get disconnected. Call waiting is available in v2.19.352 stable and above of WhatsApp, and v2.19.128 of WhatsApp Business, the report added.

According to WABetaInfo, a fan website that tracks WhatsApp updates, the social media company is inching closer to release of dark theme. The company has also moved wallpaper and dark theme option to a new section with this update. It is important to note that dark theme will only be available in future. However, the recent beta versions show that the update is getting closer to being final. It seems like WhatsApp wants to enable the feature only after it has finalized all the key components.

(Written with IANS inputs)