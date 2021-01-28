comscore WhatsApp latest Update January 2021: WhatsApp to bring biometric authentication for web, desktop
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp adds biometric authentication to Web, Desktop: Here's how to use
News

WhatsApp adds biometric authentication to Web, Desktop: Here's how to use

News

WhatsApp is rolling out a new security feature for WhatsApp Web and Desktop that lets users link a WhatsApp account to the PC or the web using biometric information.

whatsapp web

WhatsApp is rolling out a new security feature for WhatsApp Web and Desktop in India that lets users link a WhatsApp account to PC or web using biometric information. The WhatsApp feature builds on the existing biometric authentication that is stored on the user’s smartphone. Also Read - How to import WhatsApp chat history to Telegram

“Today we’re putting even more security into WhatsApp Web and desktop, adding an additional layer of protection when you want to link your WhatsApp account to your computer,” WhatsApp said in a press release. WhatsApp also hinted that it will add a lot more functionality to its apps for Mac and Windows, as well as the Web. Also Read - Worried about WhatsApp sharing your data? You're already sharing a lot with its parent Facebook

Using the new authentication for Web and Desktop, users will be able to add in fingerprint or face recognition to use WhatsApp on desktop or web by linking it to their mobile app. The privacy feature will be used in addition to the existing QR code authentication. Of course, those who do not have biometric authentication enabled on their smartphone will not be able to use this new feature for the Web version. Also Read - Happy Republic Day 2021: How to send Republic Day 2021 wishes Stickers on WhatsApp

Users will now need to use their face or fingerprint unlock on their phone before scanning a QR code from the phone to link their device. The security feature will likely reduce the chances of someone else linking a user’s WhatsApp account without them.

The messaging app has clarified that it can’t access the biometric information stored by a user’s device’s operating system. Do note that the feature will work on iPhone devices running iOS 14 and above with Touch ID or Face ID, whereas, on Android, it will work on any device that is compatible with biometric authentication.

How to enable biometric authentication on WhatsApp Web

Here’s how to log in to WhatsApp on WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp Desktop, or Portal:

• Users will need to log in using the phone to scan the QR code.

• Open WhatsApp on your phone.

• Tap More options (for Android), while iPhone users need to go to WhatsApp Settings.

• Tap WhatsApp Web or WhatsApp Web/Desktop.

• Android users will need to tap LINK A DEVICE and follow the on-screen instructions. Make sure your biometric authentication is enabled.

• iPhone users will need to click on Tap Link a Device > OK.  In this case, Touch ID or Face ID to unlock needs to be enabled.

• Select the checkbox next to Keep me signed in on the QR screen on your computer or Portal to stay logged in on this device.

• Use your phone to scan the QR code on your computer or Portal.

• If prompted, select Done.

The new security update for linking devices will be rolling out over the coming weeks. WhatsApp will also release a visual redesign to the WhatsApp Web page on phones as well.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 28, 2021 3:26 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 28, 2021 4:37 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp Web gets biometric authentication: Here's how to use
News
WhatsApp Web gets biometric authentication: Here's how to use
Redmi 8, Redmi 8A now getting stable MIUI 12 update in India

News

Redmi 8, Redmi 8A now getting stable MIUI 12 update in India

Realme X7, Poco M3, Redmi Note 10: Top mobile launches in India in Feb 2021

News

Realme X7, Poco M3, Redmi Note 10: Top mobile launches in India in Feb 2021

Realme X7, Poco M3, Samsung Galaxy M02, and more: Smartphones to launch in India in Feb 2021

News

Realme X7, Poco M3, Samsung Galaxy M02, and more: Smartphones to launch in India in Feb 2021

Samsung Galaxy A72 will get a feature that Galaxy S21 series missed

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A72 will get a feature that Galaxy S21 series missed

Apple's business doubled in India; 1.5 million iPhones shipped in Q4 2020

News

Apple's business doubled in India; 1.5 million iPhones shipped in Q4 2020

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

WhatsApp Web gets biometric authentication: Here's how to use

Redmi 8, Redmi 8A now getting stable MIUI 12 update in India

Realme X7, Poco M3, Redmi Note 10: Top mobile launches in India in Feb 2021

Realme X7, Poco M3, Samsung Galaxy M02, and more: Smartphones to launch in India in Feb 2021

Samsung Galaxy A72 will get a feature that Galaxy S21 series missed

FAU-G tips and tricks: How to play and win the match

FAU-G first impressions: Is it a Indian PUBG Mobile rival?

Top 5 things to check for while buying a second-hand smartphone

How to send Happy Republic Day 2021 wishes WhatsApp Stickers

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro roundup: India upgrades, prices, and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp Web gets biometric authentication: Here's how to use

News

WhatsApp Web gets biometric authentication: Here's how to use
Here's how to import WhatsApp chat history to Telegram

How To

Here's how to import WhatsApp chat history to Telegram
Here are the top tech news today

News

Here are the top tech news today
Here's a look at the user data that Facebook and Instagram collect

Opinions

Here's a look at the user data that Facebook and Instagram collect
How to send Happy Republic Day 2021 wishes WhatsApp Stickers

Apps

How to send Happy Republic Day 2021 wishes WhatsApp Stickers

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 10 और Redmi Note 10 Pro से जल्द उठेगा पर्दा, लॉन्च से पहले डिटेल लीक

WhatsApp Web यूजर के लिए जल्द आएगा बायोमैट्रिक फीचर, चैटिंग होगी और भी सिक्योर

Infinix Smart 5 जल्द होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगा 13MP का कैमरा और 5000mAh की बैटरी

iPhone 12 Pro Max से ज्यादा कीमत में लॉन्च हुआ Sony Xperia Pro 5G, जानें क्या है खास?

PUBG Mobile India launch Update: पबजी की वापसी की फिर जगी उम्मीद, जानें वजह

Latest Videos

OnePlus Band review: Is it better than Xiaomi Mi Band 5?

Reviews

OnePlus Band review: Is it better than Xiaomi Mi Band 5?
FAU-G India launch on 26 January: Here's all that you need to know

News

FAU-G India launch on 26 January: Here's all that you need to know
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: A refreshing design worthy of a flaghsip

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: A refreshing design worthy of a flaghsip
How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!

Features

How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!

News

WhatsApp Web gets biometric authentication: Here's how to use
News
WhatsApp Web gets biometric authentication: Here's how to use
Redmi 8, Redmi 8A now getting stable MIUI 12 update in India

News

Redmi 8, Redmi 8A now getting stable MIUI 12 update in India
Realme X7, Poco M3, Redmi Note 10: Top mobile launches in India in Feb 2021

News

Realme X7, Poco M3, Redmi Note 10: Top mobile launches in India in Feb 2021
Realme X7, Poco M3, Samsung Galaxy M02, and more: Smartphones to launch in India in Feb 2021

News

Realme X7, Poco M3, Samsung Galaxy M02, and more: Smartphones to launch in India in Feb 2021
Samsung Galaxy A72 will get a feature that Galaxy S21 series missed

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A72 will get a feature that Galaxy S21 series missed

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers