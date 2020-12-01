WhatsApp has introduced new features around wallpaper and stickers for users globally including India. The messaging platform announced that starting this week WhatsApp will start releasing some new updates including improvements to Wallpapers, a search feature for Stickers, and a new animated sticker pack. Also Read - How to change WhatsApp phone number without losing chats

The messaging platform has released four major updates to Wallpaper including custom chat wallpapers, additional doodle wallpapers, an updated stock wallpaper gallery, and the ability to set separate wallpapers for light and dark mode settings.

As the name suggests, custom chat wallpapers will let users make chats personal and distinguishable by using a custom wallpaper for the most important chats or favorite contacts. The messaging platform has further added new images of nature and architecture from around the world in the wallpaper library.

WhatsApp also enabled an easy way for users to set a separate wallpaper in dark and light mode. The chat wallpaper will automatically transition as the phone device setting switches from light to dark mode.

Improvements to WhatsApp stickers

Besides adding improvements to wallpaper, WhatsApp has improved Sticker search experience. It has made it easy for users to easily search and find stickers with text or emoji, or browse through common sticker categories. “As we start to roll this out, we encourage sticker app creators to tag their stickers with emojis and text moving forward, so their stickers are searchable for WhatsApp users,” the company said in an official press note.

Lastly, the World’s Health Organization’s “Together at Home” sticker pack, launched earlier this year, is now available as animated stickers. The company claims that “Together at Home” has been one of the most popular sticker packs across WhatsApp, and will now be even more expressive and useful in its animated form.” Notably, the sticker pack is available within WhatsApp, including with text localized for 9 languages – Arabic, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish.