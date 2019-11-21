comscore WhatsApp likely part of surveillance programs: Telegram founder
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp likely part of surveillance programs; claims Telegram founder Pavel Durov
News

WhatsApp likely part of surveillance programs; claims Telegram founder Pavel Durov

News

This statement comes days after a major WhatsApp security flaw surfaced online. This is the second major flaw in just about a month and it is not that first time that we have talked about such security issues.

  • Published: November 21, 2019 10:09 AM IST
WhatsApp on multiple devices phones, WhatsApp features

Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram has issued a new statement regarding its rival WhatsApp. This statement comes days after a major WhatsApp security flaw surfaced online. This is the second major flaw in just about a month and it is not that first time that we have talked about such security issues. Durov stated that spy agencies have likely used WhatsApp as a surveillance tool. This is evident from the recent string of vulnerabilities. Interestingly, Durov issued this new statement six months after initially predicting that we will keep hearing about WhatsApp-related security flaws.

WhatsApp surveillance programs concerns

Durov highlighted that this new security flaw, a backdoor to be exact is similar to previous cases. He went on to state that spy agencies and other parties are using this WhatsApp to spy on non-WhatsApp related photos and calls. The statement went ahead to state that this likely is because of the parent company Facebook. As noted in some past reports, Facebook has long been part of a number of surveillance programs. So, the acquisition of WhatsApp was not likely to change the company policy. The Telegram founder also noted recent statements from WhatsApp founder Brian Acton to support his argument.

Watch: How to enable fingerprint lock on WhatsApp

Beyond the supporting arguments, Durov also noted that Facebook tried to confuse the public. He went on to clarify the logic and flaw behind the official Facebook response. Durov shared this statement on his official “Durov’s Channel” on Telegram last night. As part of the statement he also shared a list of articles he referred to arrive at the statement, This provides legitimacy and accountability on part of Durov to ensure that he is not shared incorrect information out there.

WhatsApp bug via MP4 file triggers snooping concerns; update the app right away

Also Read

WhatsApp bug via MP4 file triggers snooping concerns; update the app right away

The statement noted that the app is likely to be exploited again in the future. Durov also questioned Facebook’s response where the company claims that the app accidentally implemented an update that resulted in the flaw. He compared this response with Telegram to outline the ridiculous nature of the statement. To conclude, the statement urges users to delete their Facebook accounts, close their WhatsApp account and shift to Telegram.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 21, 2019 10:09 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi tests 'Sunlight Mode' in MIUI 11 to auto adjust brightness under direct sunlight
News
Xiaomi tests 'Sunlight Mode' in MIUI 11 to auto adjust brightness under direct sunlight
Tata Sky offering Amazon Fire TV Stick for free; details

News

Tata Sky offering Amazon Fire TV Stick for free; details

WhatsApp likely part of surveillance programs: Telegram founder

News

WhatsApp likely part of surveillance programs: Telegram founder

PUBG Mobile ban notice has been updated on November 21

Gaming

PUBG Mobile ban notice has been updated on November 21

Bengaluru residents will soon get free internet daily for an hour: Minister

News

Bengaluru residents will soon get free internet daily for an hour: Minister

Most Popular

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Review

Realme X2 Pro First Impressions

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Review

Xiaomi Mi Water Purifier Review

Infinix S5 Lite Review

Xiaomi tests 'Sunlight Mode' in MIUI 11 to auto adjust brightness under direct sunlight

Tata Sky offering Amazon Fire TV Stick for free; details

WhatsApp likely part of surveillance programs: Telegram founder

Bengaluru residents will soon get free internet daily for an hour: Minister

Vivo U20 to launch on Amazon India tomorrow at 12PM: All you need to know

Top 5 features of Moto Razr

How to access Disney+ in India

How to play YouTube videos in the background

How to use Pro Triggers on Nubia Red Magic 3S

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp likely part of surveillance programs: Telegram founder

News

WhatsApp likely part of surveillance programs: Telegram founder
Facebook's new Whale app allows you to create your own memes

News

Facebook's new Whale app allows you to create your own memes
WhatsApp bug does not affect user data

News

WhatsApp bug does not affect user data
WhatsApp bug via MP4 file triggers snooping concerns

News

WhatsApp bug via MP4 file triggers snooping concerns
Indian Army officers asked to avoid WhatsApp and Facebook; here’s why

News

Indian Army officers asked to avoid WhatsApp and Facebook; here’s why

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL Tariff Hike : Vodafone Idea, Airtel और Jio के बाद BSNL ने भी किया टैरिफ बढ़ाने का ऐलान 

भारत में इस राज्य के लोगों को डेली मिलेगी 1 घंटे का फ्री वाई-फाई सर्विस

OnePlus 8 Pro का डिजाइन हुआ लीक, 2 सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ बैक में होंगे 4 कैमरा सेंसर

Tata Sky कनेक्शन पर फ्री मिल रही है 3,999 रुपये वाली Amazon Fire TV Stick, चुनने होंगे ये प्लान

Huawei P30 Lite और Huawei Y9 (2019) स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है 6,000 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

News

Xiaomi tests 'Sunlight Mode' in MIUI 11 to auto adjust brightness under direct sunlight
News
Xiaomi tests 'Sunlight Mode' in MIUI 11 to auto adjust brightness under direct sunlight
Tata Sky offering Amazon Fire TV Stick for free; details

News

Tata Sky offering Amazon Fire TV Stick for free; details
WhatsApp likely part of surveillance programs: Telegram founder

News

WhatsApp likely part of surveillance programs: Telegram founder
Bengaluru residents will soon get free internet daily for an hour: Minister

News

Bengaluru residents will soon get free internet daily for an hour: Minister
Vivo U20 to launch on Amazon India tomorrow at 12PM: All you need to know

News

Vivo U20 to launch on Amazon India tomorrow at 12PM: All you need to know