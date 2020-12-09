WhatsApp makes shopping much easier with new carts feature

The need for digital tools to shop has increased by many folds during the pandemic. Hence, WhatsApp is adding new features for its business users every passing day. On Tuesday, WhatsApp added a new carts feature to enhance the overall shopping experience on the platform. Also Read - WhatsApp users, accept new terms or lose your account in 2021

With carts, users will now be able to browse a catalog, select multiple products and send the order as one message to the business. This feature will make it simpler for businesses to keep track of order inquiries, manage requests from customers and close sales. “Carts are perfect when shopping from a business where you’d buy multiple items — like a restaurant or clothing store,” WhatsApp noted in its official release to the press. Also Read - WhatsApp tips: How to set custom WhatsApp wallpaper for individual chats

Carts will be available to users starting today. “Carts are great when messaging businesses that typically sell multiple items at once, like a local restaurant or clothing store.” Also Read - Siri can now read & reply to Telegram messages for iPhone & iPad users

Using carts is also easy, users will just need to find the items they wish to purchase and tap “add to cart”. Once the cart is complete, users will need to send it as a message to the business.

The company has also announced that globally there are more than 175 million people who message a WhatsApp Business account every day and more than 3 million people in India view a business catalog each month. WhatsApp stated that as per a recent survey, 76 percent of adults in India said “I am more likely to do business with/purchase from a company that I can contact via messaging than one that I cannot.” With more and more shopping happening through chats, we want to make buying and selling even easier.”

WhatsApp has launched several new features this year, the latest one being the new additions to Wallpaper. The platform now allows users to set a custom wallpaper for a specific contact.