Whatsapp may introduce block chat screenshots feature soon for Android users: Report

News

WhatsApp is said to be working on an Authentication feature and will soon let you block chat screenshots. This WhatsApp feature might be available for the Android platform.

  Published: April 17, 2019 10:47 AM IST
WhatsApp is already working on a few features, which includes Dark mode, Authentication, Ignore Archived chats, a standalone app for iPad, new audio attachment UI and more. Now, a fresh report has asserted that WhatsApp is working on feature, which will let you block chat screenshots. This feature is a part of WhatsApp’s Authentication feature, which lets a user lock the app using the smartphone’s fingerprint sensor.

Now, the Facebook-owned company is reportedly planning to add a new functionality to this feature, which is block chat screenshots feature, Wabetainfo reports. In simpler terms, if a Whatsapp user uses the authentication feature to lock their app, then you will not be able to take a screenshot of any WhatsApp chat. But, WhatsApp will not block the other person (receiver) from taking a screenshot if their Authentication feature is on. There is no information on why WhatsApp is planning to add this block chat screenshots feature.

Additionally, after enabling the Authentication feature, one will be able to reply to a message via the Notifications bar. Interestingly, you will also be able to answer calls if WhatsApp is locked. WhatsApp is soon expected to unveil this feature for Android Platform. This is feature is currently under the development phase, and has been spotted in 2.19.106 WhatsApp beta version for Android.

Besides, the same beta version also suggests that the messaging service working on the user interface of its Doodles feature to offer a better experience. In the stable version, WhatsApp might add two separate tabs, which includes stickers, and emojis. The Stickers section will reportedly offer first and third party stickers, and content stickers.

The report stated that “Stickers are also grouped by Favorites and Category, so you can easily find the sticker you wish to use. A Search feature was planned and added in this update too.” Additionally, WhatsApp users might soon be able to use stickers on images, videos and GIFs. Separately, this feature is already available on the iOS platform.

  Published Date: April 17, 2019 10:47 AM IST

