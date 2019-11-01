comscore WhatsApp may soon offer two types of dark theme to iOS users
WhatsApp may soon offer two types of Dark theme to iOS users

A fresh report claims that WhatsAp's new Dark Theme has three configurations, but currently, only two have been implemented. Read on to know more.

  Published: November 1, 2019 2:58 PM IST
WhatsApp is soon expected to unveil two types of Dark theme for iOS devices. A fresh report claims that the new Dark Theme has three configurations, but currently, only two have been implemented. The first Dark Theme adopts a configuration using very dark colors for the table and cell background, WaBetaInfo reports. The second one uses soft dark colors for both table and cell background.

The cited source says it is unknown whether the WhatsApp users will be given the option to choose the configuration. “It seems that WhatsApp will automatically choose the configuration, based on the device accessibility settings,” the report said. As WhatsApp is still working on this feature, it is not available yet. “WhatsApp is working very hard on the feature in the recent updates, to ensure the best bug-free experience before its release,” the report stated.

Newly released WhatsApp feature

Besides, just yesterday, WhatsApp rolled out the fingerprint lock feature for its Android app (stable version). This feature offers WhatsApp users an extra layer of security to prevent others from reading their messages. One will find this feature in the “Privacy” section under the “Account” option in WhatsApp “Settings.” To enable it on WhatsApp, go to Settings > Account > Privacy > Fingerprint lock.

WhatsApp: NSO Group used state-of-art Pegasus spyware to target Indian Journalists, and more

WhatsApp: NSO Group used state-of-art Pegasus spyware to target Indian Journalists, and more

If you enable WhatsApp’s “Fingerprint Lock,” feature then it will ask you to authenticate your fingerprint stored in the OS. The feature comes with three options to “Automatically lock” the app. The first is “immediately,” the second is “After 1 minute,” and the third is “After 30 minutes.” It should be noted that WhatsApp’s fingerprint lock feature doesn’t block calls, and only hides messages. The feature also allows users to enable or disable message context preview in the notifications.

“Earlier this year, we rolled out Touch ID and Face ID for iPhone to provide an extra layer of security for WhatsApp users. Today we’re introducing similar authentication, allowing you to unlock the app with your fingerprint, on supported Android phones,” WhatsApp said.

  • Published Date: November 1, 2019 2:58 PM IST

