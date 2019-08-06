It looks like the developers behind WhatsApp are working on adding new features to the desktop version of the app. According to a new report, it looks like WhatsApp for Desktop may add support for third-party stickers in the future. It did not reveal any more details about the upcoming feature. This feature is likely to be good for users who want to use stickers that WhatsApp does not offer directly. It will also bring WhatsApp for Web on feature parity with what we get on WhatsApp for Android and iOS. It is worth noting that the feature is currently hidden. WhatsApp developers are likely to test it properly to ensure stability before rolling it out in the stable update.

If you are looking forward to third-party sticker support on WhatsApp for Web then you may have to wait. Taking a look at the roll-out schedule of past features, it is likely that it will be months before it is available for the public. This WABetaInfo report comes right around the time when Facebook is planning to rename WhatsApp. To clarify, Facebook is planning to rename WhatsApp to “WhatsApp from Facebook”. Facebook revealed that it wants to be clear about the services that are part of the company. App rename and third-party sticker support on Desktop are not the only two things on the agenda for WhatsApp developers.

NEWS: WhatsApp to allow third parties stickers using WhatsApp Web, in future! pic.twitter.com/SHz6y2IeYz — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 2, 2019

As previously reported, an upcoming WhatsApp feature may soon allow its users to use one account on multiple phones. We are not talking about the somewhat limited multi-device usage with the Web version. Instead, here we are talking about proper multi-device usage without any restrictions. Developers are currently working on a multi-platform system to ensure that users can use the service on multiple devices without any issues. WhatsApp will allow users to use the same account, possibly with the chat history on iOS and Android.

WhatsApp is working on a UWP version of WhatsApp to allow multi-platform usage. Current WhatsApp Web will work without any change. To clarify, the UWP app can work independently while the Web version will still require an internet connection. This means that users will be required to be connected to the app on a mobile device or through the UWP app. There is no ETA defined so it will be months before we actually see the feature.