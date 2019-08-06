comscore WhatsApp for Web may soon support third party stickers | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp may soon support third-party stickers: Report
News

WhatsApp may soon support third-party stickers: Report

News

It is worth noting that the third-party sticker feature on WhatsApp for Web is currently hidden. Developers are likely to test it properly to ensure stability before rolling it out in the stable update.

  • Published: August 6, 2019 9:48 AM IST
WhatsApp logo photo 805px

It looks like the developers behind WhatsApp are working on adding new features to the desktop version of the app. According to a new report, it looks like WhatsApp for Desktop may add support for third-party stickers in the future. It did not reveal any more details about the upcoming feature. This feature is likely to be good for users who want to use stickers that WhatsApp does not offer directly. It will also bring WhatsApp for Web on feature parity with what we get on WhatsApp for Android and iOS. It is worth noting that the feature is currently hidden. WhatsApp developers are likely to test it properly to ensure stability before rolling it out in the stable update.

If you are looking forward to third-party sticker support on WhatsApp for Web then you may have to wait. Taking a look at the roll-out schedule of past features, it is likely that it will be months before it is available for the public. This WABetaInfo report comes right around the time when Facebook is planning to rename WhatsApp. To clarify, Facebook is planning to rename WhatsApp to “WhatsApp from Facebook”. Facebook revealed that it wants to be clear about the services that are part of the company. App rename and third-party sticker support on Desktop are not the only two things on the agenda for WhatsApp developers.

As previously reported, an upcoming WhatsApp feature may soon allow its users to use one account on multiple phones. We are not talking about the somewhat limited multi-device usage with the Web version. Instead, here we are talking about proper multi-device usage without any restrictions. Developers are currently working on a multi-platform system to ensure that users can use the service on multiple devices without any issues. WhatsApp will allow users to use the same account, possibly with the chat history on iOS and Android.

WhatsApp will soon allow you to use one account on multiple phones

Also Read

WhatsApp will soon allow you to use one account on multiple phones

WhatsApp is working on a UWP version of WhatsApp to allow multi-platform usage. Current WhatsApp Web will work without any change. To clarify, the UWP app can work independently while the Web version will still require an internet connection. This means that users will be required to be connected to the app on a mobile device or through the UWP app. There is no ETA defined so it will be months before we actually see the feature.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 6, 2019 9:48 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite launched in India via Flipkart
News
Huami Amazfit Verge Lite launched in India via Flipkart
Realme 3i to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Realme 3i to go on sale today at 12PM

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 with ECG sensor launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 with ECG sensor launched

Independence Day sale: Up to 50% off on Honor phones

Deals

Independence Day sale: Up to 50% off on Honor phones

Flipkart all set to launch its free video streaming service in India: Report

News

Flipkart all set to launch its free video streaming service in India: Report

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review

Oppo A9 review

Realme 3i Review

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) First Impressions

Lenovo IdeaPad C340 Review

WhatsApp may soon support third-party stickers: Report

Indian smartphone market grew 5% in Q2 2019: CMR

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite launched in India via Flipkart

Realme 3i to go on sale today at 12PM

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 with ECG sensor launched

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp may soon support third-party stickers: Report

News

WhatsApp may soon support third-party stickers: Report
Facebook to add its name to WhatsApp, Instagram

News

Facebook to add its name to WhatsApp, Instagram
Friendship Day 2019: How to send WhatsApp stickers to friends

News

Friendship Day 2019: How to send WhatsApp stickers to friends
FTC Facebook antitrust investigation will focus on its acquisitions

News

FTC Facebook antitrust investigation will focus on its acquisitions
WhatsApp rolls out 'Frequently forwarded' message label

News

WhatsApp rolls out 'Frequently forwarded' message label

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 की प्रीबुकिंग भारत में शुरू, फ्री मिल रहा है  Huawei Sport BT हेडफोन और 15,600mAh पावरबैंक

Realme 3i की सेल आज, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

iFFALCON K31 Smart TV series भारत में 4K resolution के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, कल फ्लैश सेल में आएगा

LG X2 2019 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Google Lens फ्री में करें डाउनलोड, Smartphone को बनाए और भी स्मार्ट

News

WhatsApp may soon support third-party stickers: Report
News
WhatsApp may soon support third-party stickers: Report
Indian smartphone market grew 5% in Q2 2019: CMR

News

Indian smartphone market grew 5% in Q2 2019: CMR
Huami Amazfit Verge Lite launched in India via Flipkart

News

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite launched in India via Flipkart
Realme 3i to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Realme 3i to go on sale today at 12PM
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 with ECG sensor launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 with ECG sensor launched