comscore WhatsApp message tracing easily possible, says IIT professor
  • Home
  • News
  • WhatsApp message tracing easily possible without diluting end-to-end encryption, says IIT professor
News

WhatsApp message tracing easily possible without diluting end-to-end encryption, says IIT professor

News

A professor asserts that 'WhatsApp messages can be traced without diluting end-to-end encryption. The cited source has also explained how this can be achieved. Here's everything you need to know.

  • Published: July 11, 2019 1:30 PM IST
whatsapp-ios

With India pressing for traceability of WhatsApp messages to check the spread of fake news, a professor at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras stressed that the issue can be easily resolved easily. The professor further asserted that without diluting end-to-end encryption, the messages can be traced. It will reportedly not affect the privacy of users, the cited source added.

“If WhatsApp says it is not technically possible to show the originator of the message, I can show that it is possible,” said V. Kamakoti, while delivering a lecture at Indian Council of World Affairs here. “When a message is sent from WhatsApp, the identity of the originator can also be revealed along with the message. So the message and the identity of the creator can be seen only by the recipient. When that recipient forwards the message, his/her identity can be revealed to the next recipient,” he said. He further added that as per court ruling, those who forward a harmful message can also be held responsible in certain cases.

WhatsApp to get Quick Edit Media Shortcut soon on iOS and Android

Also Read

WhatsApp to get Quick Edit Media Shortcut soon on iOS and Android

“In this way, you do not need to break end-to-end encryption and infringe the privacy of anyone and yet make the messages traceable when the investigating agencies want to find out. And this is what we have projected to WhatsApp,” he said. To recall, India started pressing for traceability of WhatsApp messages after several lynching cases last year. The cases were linked to rumors spread on the app.

WhatsApp might soon tell you how many times a message has been forwarded

Also Read

WhatsApp might soon tell you how many times a message has been forwarded

Besides, WhatsApp will soon let users edit media right from the chat window, as per a report. The company is said to be testing a new feature called Quick Edit Media Shortcut. It will help users edit a media file from a personal chat or group chat. The features will also eliminate the need to edit media file on a separate app and re-upload it to chats. It is worth noting that the feature will not only simplify editing media files but also save storage.

Separately, WhatsApp might also soon roll out a new feature to check how many times a message has been forwarded. The feature was first spotted in Android Beta 2.19.80 in March. Recently, an Indian Twitter user shared a screenshot of the feature working for him. The company introduced ‘forwarding’ label last year to help curb fake news.

With inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 11, 2019 1:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Pakistan minister confuses GTA V video for real life; praises pilot for great flying
thumb-img
News
Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X on July 15
thumb-img
Gaming
17-year-old boy kills self after being stopped from playing PUBG
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.2 launch rumored to take place soon; specifications, and more

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi Superbass Wireless Headphones teased
News
Xiaomi Mi Superbass Wireless Headphones teased
WhatsApp to get Quick Edit Media Shortcut soon on iOS and Android

News

WhatsApp to get Quick Edit Media Shortcut soon on iOS and Android

Xiaomi Redmi 7A review

Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7A review

Android Q Beta 5 update rollout paused: All you need to know

News

Android Q Beta 5 update rollout paused: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 official renders leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 official renders leaked

Most Popular

Tecno Phantom 9 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 7A review

Xiaomi Redmi 7A First Impressions

Dyson Pure Cool Me Review

Micromax Smart TV First Impressions

WhatsApp message tracing easily possible, says IIT professor

Xiaomi Mi Superbass Wireless Headphones teased

WhatsApp to get Quick Edit Media Shortcut soon on iOS and Android

Android Q Beta 5 update rollout paused: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 official renders leaked

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp message tracing easily possible, says IIT professor

News

WhatsApp message tracing easily possible, says IIT professor
WhatsApp to get Quick Edit Media Shortcut soon on iOS and Android

News

WhatsApp to get Quick Edit Media Shortcut soon on iOS and Android
WhatsApp might soon tell you how many times a message has been forwarded

News

WhatsApp might soon tell you how many times a message has been forwarded
Paytm registered more transactions than UPI-based apps in June

News

Paytm registered more transactions than UPI-based apps in June
Reliance Jio 'Digital Udaan' program launched

News

Reliance Jio 'Digital Udaan' program launched

हिंदी समाचार

Agent Smith Virus : भारत के 1.5 करोड़ स्मार्टफोन Agent Smith मालवेयर की चपेट में, चोरी हो सकता है बैंकिंग डेटा

Realme 3i स्मार्टफोन Flipkart पर एक बार फिर हुआ टीज, डिजाइन और स्पेसिफिकेशंस का हुआ खुलासा

सावधान: 1 हजार से ज्यादा ऐप्स यूजर्स की परमीशन बिना हासिल कर रही हैं डाटा, सैमसंग ऐप भी शामिल

Flipkart Big Shopping Days सेल पर इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेंगे बेहतरीन ऑफर्स और डिस्काउंट

Oppo K3 pop-up selfie camera, Snapdragon 710 के साथ 19 जुलाई को भारत में होगा लॉन्च

News

WhatsApp message tracing easily possible, says IIT professor
News
WhatsApp message tracing easily possible, says IIT professor
Xiaomi Mi Superbass Wireless Headphones teased

News

Xiaomi Mi Superbass Wireless Headphones teased
WhatsApp to get Quick Edit Media Shortcut soon on iOS and Android

News

WhatsApp to get Quick Edit Media Shortcut soon on iOS and Android
Android Q Beta 5 update rollout paused: All you need to know

News

Android Q Beta 5 update rollout paused: All you need to know
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 official renders leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 official renders leaked