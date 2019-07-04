comscore WhatsApp will tell you how many times a message has been forwarded
WhatsApp might soon tell you how many times a message has been forwarded

The Facebook-owned messaging platform introduced the 'forwarding' label last year to help curb fake news. During March 2019, WhatsApp submitted an Android Beta update on Google which had two new features called "Forwarding Info" and "Frequently Forwarded".

  Published: July 4, 2019 7:32 PM IST
WhatsApp might be in a process to rollout a new feature to check how many times a message has been forwarded. The feature was first spotted in Android Beta 2.19.80 in March, and now an Indian Twitter user has shared a screenshot of the feature working for him.

The Facebook-owned messaging platform introduced the ‘forwarding’ label last year to help curb fake news. During March 2019, WhatsApp submitted an Android Beta update on Google which had two new features called “Forwarding Info” and “Frequently Forwarded”. Now as per the screenshot shared by a Twitter user @beingpunjabi (via FirstPost), WhatsApp’s forwarded message shows three options – ‘Seen’, ‘Delivered’ and ‘Forwarded’ 1 time. Essentially, it provides exact details of how many times a message has been forwarded.

One can check this information in the Message Info section. To access this section, one just needs to long press on the sent message. Then, select the info (i) icon on top of the WhatsApp chat window. As of now, the feature seems to be in Beta stage only. We couldn’t get it working in the stable version. Also, it is unknown if the user who shared this piece of information was using the Beta app or not. The feature hasn’t been rolled out to the Google Play update as yet. Previously, WhatsApp in Beta update had also implemented a ‘frequently forwarded’ tag for messages that have been forwarded more than five times.

Meanwhile, in a different news from yesterday, the Facebook-owned messaging services went down for a number of users. While most of them were able to send across text messages, the problem occurred with image downloading. Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram were quick to acknowledge the problem, but it took almost nine hours for a fix.

  Published Date: July 4, 2019 7:32 PM IST

